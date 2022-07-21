SAMARPAN World Premiere to be Presented at Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center in August

The Indian community of St. Louis joins hands in celebrating 75 years of India's Independence.

"Samarpan" is an artistic rendition of the Indian freedom struggle against British colonial rule. This dance drama has been conceptualized, written, and directed by American-based artist - Mr. Prasanna Kasthuri, the Artistic Director of Soorya Performing Arts in St. Louis. The World Premiere of Samarpan is on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center. Music is scored by veteran Indian musician Mr. Tirumale Srinivasan (Chami) and will involve the Indian Dramatist - Mr. Gaurang Bhavsaar (MFA in Drama from Baroda University). The dancers include Ms. Samanvita Kasthuri, the Fox Teen Talent Dance winner of 2017 and 2019; Ms. Bianca RadhaKrishna (India); Manipuri Dancer Sanjeeb Bhattacharya (Cincinnati) and Amarnath Ghosh (India). Veteran dance master Pulikeshi Kasthuri (India) will be offering professional guidance and support to the production.

Historical events showcased in Samarpan will be depicted in five languages (Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali) by more than 120 artists from India, the USA, and Canada. This mega dance drama honors the freedom fighters and highlights this struggle with the entire St. Louis community and beyond. The Indian community is coming together to show their gratitude for this hard-earned, long freedom struggle and never forget those who laid their lives for us.

This production is unique because it focuses on the "reason", "effects" and "solution" to the Colonial aggression on Indian soil. It depicts events beginning from the 16th century, marking the arrival of the East India Company, weaving its way to dominating by the 1860s eventually, later facing the resistance freedom fighters from North-South, East-West, and every part of India, culminating with the events that led to freedom in 1947.

It reminds us of the unforgettable sacrifices of the brave men and women who fought valiantly to get India out of the shackles of slavery. This is a glimpse into history like never before! A reminder for our generation and an eye-opener for kids.

This World Premiere showcase will portray the contribution of great ideas such as Ahimsa (non-violence), Satyagraha (Agitation for Truth), and Asahakara (Non-Cooperation) - the original ideas of Mahatma Gandhi. These ideas inspired the world to express dissent in a peaceful way. This idea of non-violence has become the mainstream thinking of freedom seekers worldwide, including leaders like Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

"Jo shaheed hue hai unkee zara yaad karo kurbani".

(Remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives so that we can be free.)