Review: VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM at Tower Grovey Abbey

Now on stage at the Tower Grovey Abbey through June 24th,

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Photo 2 Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny Photo 3 Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny
Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Art Photo 4 Review: AIDA at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Review: VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM at Tower Grovey Abbey

Stray Dog Theatre has brought one of the longest running comedies in Off Broadway history to the Tower Grove Abbey. Hilarious, camp fun from start to finish, Charles Busch's Vampire Lesbians of Sodom is both a zany frolic and an example of how art can serve as a defiant act.

Thanks to tight pacing and exceptional performances from the ensemble, blood lust has never been this much fun! Running just over an hour, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom follows two fatally seductive vampires, La Condesa and Madeleine Astarte (a woman she bit in Rome) who cross paths in Hollywood’s glamourous era of the 1920s and again in 1985, during the height of the jazzercise craze.

While each woman is hostile towards her adversary, they each harbor their own resentments about living their lives in the dark. Despite several close calls, Astarte and La Condesa are survivors. As they clash across time, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, each woman seeks to quell their thirst for blood. Coming to terms with their bloodthirst, the destinies of the two vampires spiral towards a dramatic confrontation.

The cast is definitely not undead. Returning to the company, Nara is a comedic delight. Her physical comedy in the opening minutes is hysterical. Joining her comedic antics is Sean Seifert, who is delightful as Etienne, a servant whose nervous antics deliver spirited comedic bliss.

Steering the production with vigor and sass is Sarajane Clark as La Condesa. Delivering a character with a brash veneer and hints of vulnerability, her work onstage blazes a trail of blood and gutsy charisma throughout the production.

Performing in drag from start to finish, Xander Huber as Madeleine Astarte mixes tragedy with flamboyance in a glittering performance. Huber’s timing operates in sync with Clark making the dynamism between the two electrifying.

Victor Mendez’s histrionics are wonderful. His performance as silent film star King Carlisle gives the silly proceedings an air of drama. His debut with Stray Dog shows signs of even brighter things to come.

In between sly one-liners and over the top innuendo, this romp strikes a more serious tone as it emphasizes the historical legacy of drag and the danger of over-indulging one’s addictions.

Director Gary Bell’s passion for playwright Charles Busch is apparent. The source material is presented with a crass humor that never becomes heavy handed or puerile. Overall, the production is a fanciful and fun escapade filled with laughter, love and plenty of biting satire.

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom plays at Tower Grove Abbey through June 24th. For tickets and information visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October Photo
The Temptations and The Four Tops Come to the Fabulous Fox in October

Fox Concerts has announced The Temptations and The Four Tops will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

2
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny

The Muny’s production of BEAUTIFUL is a nostalgic delight. They have taken one of the best jukebox musicals, adapted to The Muny stage and elevated it with a large cast of exceptional performers who deliver the songbooks of two prolific and competitive songwriting teams of the 1960’s, Carole King/Gerry Goffin and Cynthia Weil/Barry Mann. The vast Muny stage comes alive with high energy vocal performances, exceptional choreography and colorful vintage inspired costumes.

3
Review: ABSENT FRIENDS at Kranzberg Black Box Theater Photo
Review: ABSENT FRIENDS at Kranzberg Black Box Theater

There are those rare instances when a director perfectly casts and directs a play. The actor in every role inhabits the playwright’s characters and delivers performances that transcend an exceptional script to further elevate the material. That is exactly what Robert Ashton has done with Albion Theatre’s second show of their inaugural season with his casting and direction of Alan Ayckbourn’s comical farce ABSENT FRIENDS.

4
The Munys DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams Photo
The Muny's DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announces Full Cast, Design, and Production Teams

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny family favorite Disney's Beauty and the Beast, June 22 -30.

From This Author - Rob Levy

Rob Levy is a St. Louis based writer, blogger, DJ and podcaster with extensive experience writing about theatre, opera, health, science, tech and popular culture for St. Louis Magazine, ALIVE Mag... (read more about this author)

Review: VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM at Tower Grovey AbbeyReview: VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM at Tower Grovey Abbey
Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterReview: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Tower Grove AbbeyReview: INTO THE WOODS at Tower Grove Abbey
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster UniversityReview: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA (7/21-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You