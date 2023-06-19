Review: VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM at Tower Grovey Abbey

Stray Dog Theatre has brought one of the longest running comedies in Off Broadway history to the Tower Grove Abbey. Hilarious, camp fun from start to finish, Charles Busch's Vampire Lesbians of Sodom is both a zany frolic and an example of how art can serve as a defiant act.

Thanks to tight pacing and exceptional performances from the ensemble, blood lust has never been this much fun! Running just over an hour, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom follows two fatally seductive vampires, La Condesa and Madeleine Astarte (a woman she bit in Rome) who cross paths in Hollywood’s glamourous era of the 1920s and again in 1985, during the height of the jazzercise craze.

While each woman is hostile towards her adversary, they each harbor their own resentments about living their lives in the dark. Despite several close calls, Astarte and La Condesa are survivors. As they clash across time, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake, each woman seeks to quell their thirst for blood. Coming to terms with their bloodthirst, the destinies of the two vampires spiral towards a dramatic confrontation.

The cast is definitely not undead. Returning to the company, Nara is a comedic delight. Her physical comedy in the opening minutes is hysterical. Joining her comedic antics is Sean Seifert, who is delightful as Etienne, a servant whose nervous antics deliver spirited comedic bliss.

Steering the production with vigor and sass is Sarajane Clark as La Condesa. Delivering a character with a brash veneer and hints of vulnerability, her work onstage blazes a trail of blood and gutsy charisma throughout the production.

Performing in drag from start to finish, Xander Huber as Madeleine Astarte mixes tragedy with flamboyance in a glittering performance. Huber’s timing operates in sync with Clark making the dynamism between the two electrifying.

Victor Mendez’s histrionics are wonderful. His performance as silent film star King Carlisle gives the silly proceedings an air of drama. His debut with Stray Dog shows signs of even brighter things to come.

In between sly one-liners and over the top innuendo, this romp strikes a more serious tone as it emphasizes the historical legacy of drag and the danger of over-indulging one’s addictions.

Director Gary Bell’s passion for playwright Charles Busch is apparent. The source material is presented with a crass humor that never becomes heavy handed or puerile. Overall, the production is a fanciful and fun escapade filled with laughter, love and plenty of biting satire.

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom plays at Tower Grove Abbey through June 24th. For tickets and information visit: Click Here