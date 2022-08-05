Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny

Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny

Plays The Muny in Forest Park through August 9th

St. Louis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

THE COLOR PURPLE, the 2005 musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel make its Muny debut this week in Forest Park. Adapted for the stage by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray, THE COLOR PURPLE tells the story of Celie and her life-long struggles living in the south during the early 1900s. The score features varied styles of music including jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues.

The singing in The Muny's THE COLOR PURPLE soars above Forest Park like the birds in the historic 1904 bird cage in the St. Louis Zoo. In this resplendent production Anastacia McCleskey (Celie), Nasia Thomas (Nettie), Tracee Beazer (Shug Avery), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Sofia), Gilbert Domally (Harpo), Evan Tyrone Martin (Mister), and the entire ensemble engulf the expansive Muny space with magnificent vocal performances.

McClesky's performance as Celie spans decades transforming from a frighted abused child to a proud, beautiful human. Her gorgeous singing, signaling her inner beauty as a young girl, is requisite juxtaposition to the harsh abuse she suffers at the hands of her father and her husband. Her rich and beautiful voice foreshadows her ultimate redemption. When Celie's transformation comes full circle at the end of the Second Act, McClesky has a moment with "I'm Here." But that moment isn't just felt by the character, it becomes a goosebump inducing moment for the entire theater. Her redemption complete. She has survived and she shares that victory with the entire audience.

This Muny production of THE COLOR PURPLE is too beautiful for words. It is a stunning love letter to Alice Walker and her epistolary novel of redemption. Director Lili-Anne Browne's vison brings to the stage a concert-like version of THE COLOR PURPLE similar to the 2016 Tony Award Winning Broadway revival. Her leadership, coupled with Breon Arzell's spirited choreography, help this epic 40-year story come to life with theatrical sophistication. Music Director Jermaine Hill's perfectly balanced orchestrations were almost unnoticeable while supporting the beautiful score sung by this incomparable company of actors.

The Muny production of THE COLOR PURPLE continues nightly through August 9th. For more information visit muny.org. To purchase tickets visit The Muny Box Office in Forest Park or metrotix.com.





From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of... (read more about this author)


Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny
August 5, 2022

This Muny production of THE COLOR PURPLE is too beautiful for words. It is a stunning love letter to Alice Walker and her epistolary novel of redemption. Director Lili-Anne Browne’s vison brings to the stage a concert-like version of this production similar to the 2016 Tony Award Winning Broadway revival. Her leadership, coupled with Breon Arzell's spirited choreography, help this epic 40-year story come to life with theatrical sophistication. Music Director Jermaine Hill’s perfectly balanced orchestrations were almost unnoticeable while supporting the beautiful score sung by this incomparable company of actors.
Review: A CHORUS LINE at The Hawthorne Players At The Florissant Civic Center Theatre
July 30, 2022

This production of A CHORUS LINE, directed by Mark Lull, is a nod to the original staging and his vision effectively tells the emotional stories of dancers auditioning for a role in the chorus of a show. Kimberly Klick attempts to recreate Michael Bennett and Bob Avian’s choreography from the 1975 production on a small civic center stage. Her choreography is reminiscent enough to satisfy even the biggest of A CHORUS LINE fan. Lull, Klick and the cast do an admirable job with the material and this production is surprisingly delightful for a community theater production.
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at The Muny
July 29, 2022

This week The Muny Stage pops with plenty of pink clad perky people in their production of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. The show is filled with laughs that are as silly and absurd as the alliteration in the previous sentence. Elle and her Delta Nu sorority sisters are caricatures of giddy girls that serve as a ‘greek’ chorus serving up puns to advance the plot. For this production, The Muny has assembled a chorus of attractive young people with exceptional dance flair to deliver on William Carlos Anglos energetic and fun choreography.
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
July 28, 2022

There are not enough adjectives in a thesaurus to describe this jubilant production from STAGES St. Louis. This show is a dynamic explosion of rhythm, hip-hop and salsa with a stellar cast who deliver maximal effort with every moment they are on stage.
Interview: Chatting with Ryan Alvarado, Star of IN THE HEIGHTS at STAGES St. Louis
July 26, 2022

Ryan Alvarado is a New York based actor with ties to Lin-Manuel Miranda and was cast as the alternate for Alexander Hamilton in the first national tour of HAMILTON.  Alvarado currently takes on Miranda’s first Broadway role Usnavi in the STAGES St. Louis production of IN THE HEIGHTS.