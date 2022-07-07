Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
Click Here for More on THE MUNY
Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny

Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny

The Muny production runs through July 13th

Register for St. Louis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 7, 2022  

The Muny continues its season with a production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's stage adaptation of MARY POPPINS on stage through July 13th. The original production premiered in London's West End in 2004 and transferred to Broadway in 2006. The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning one for Best Scenic Design. This musical version is based on both P.L. Travers children's book and the 1964 Disney film. It is not a direct adaptation of the Disney film but an original work that is darker than the film with a book and score that, at times, can paralyze the pace of the show.

While the source material has its limitations, the Muny has staged an entertaining production with an adept company delivering exceptional performances. Jeanna de Waal is a proper Mary Poppins with perfect tone and an elegant voice. While Mary Poppins gets to fly, this production soars when Corbin Bleu (Bert) takes the stage. Mr. Bleu is establishing himself as a legitimate song and dance leading man. His dancing is electric. His energy and stage presence are infectious. Zoe Vonder Haar once again makes the most of every moment she has on stage. She disappears into her role as Mrs. Brill. Vonder Haar delivers a delightful performance. Her acting illustrates what it means to have true comedic timing. The remainder of the company is strong from top to bottom.

The musical numbers adapted from the Disney film are pure enjoyment. "Let's Go Fly a Kite" and "Step in Time," both led by Bleu are highlights. The usually melancholy "Feed the Birds" is delivered with a unique soulful style by Darlesia Cearcy earning her a strong ovation at the curtain call. The remainder of the original score that was written for the stage production is flat, uninteresting, and significantly slows the pace of the show.

Patrick O'Neill's Choreography is designed for Corbin Bleu and is handled exceptionally well by the ensemble. The big dance numbers are rousing and entertaining. From the minute the curtain goes up on this production it is obvious that Robin L. McGee's period costumes are one of the most striking elements of this show's production design. The costumes were practically perfect in every way. There were obvious sound design issues at this performance. Some of the actors were hard to hear or had microphones that didn't work.

This production of MARY POPPINS succeeds because the actors commit to delivering honest and genuine performances. MARY POPPINS plays The Muny stage through Wednesday, July 13th. For more information visit Muny.org and to purchase tickets visit the Muny box office in Forest Park or visit metrotix.com.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ‘A... (read more about this author)

Review: DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
July 9, 2022

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis’ work is masterfully brought to life by Ron Himes’ direction. His vision coupled with the artistic and technical theater design transports you to the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. Choreographer Heather Beal’s movement, Emma Hoffbrauer’s scenic design, Margery and Peter Spack’s projection design, Jasminie William’s lighting design, and Jackie Sharp’s sound design create a peaceful, serene, and relaxing ocean feel. Daryl Harris’ costume design compliments the story and completes a technical theater experience that is a multi-sensory indulgence for the eyes and ears. The combined work of the production aestheticians is so effective you can almost smell the ocean air. The calming nature of the scenic, set, projection and lighting design create an ocean sensation is a perfect juxtaposition to family conflict.
Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny
July 7, 2022

While the source material has its limitations, the Muny has staged an entertaining production with an adept company delivering exceptional performances. Jeanna de Waal is a proper Mary Poppins with perfect tone and an elegant voice. While Mary Poppins gets to fly, this production soars when Corbin Bleu (Bert) takes the stage. Mr. Bleu is establishing himself as a legitimate song and dance leading man. His dancing is electric. His energy and stage presence are infectious. Zoe Vonder Haar once again makes the most of every moment she has on stage. She disappears into her role as Mrs. Brill. Vonder Haar delivers a delightful performance. Her acting illustrates what it means to have true comedic timing. The remainder of the company is strong from top to bottom.
BWW Review: CHICAGO at The Muny
June 15, 2022

What did our critic think? Denis Jones (Director/Choreographer) and Barry Busby (Associate Choreographer) have assembled a splendid cast plus an ensemble of highly skilled dance professionals to pack the expansive Muny stage. Their choreography pays tribute to Fosse’s sexy and subtle work but morph it into grand movements that play to the back of this massive 11,000-seat house. Their choreography on “We Both Reached for the Gun” is an electrifying delight.
BWW Previews: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stifel Theatre
June 13, 2022

The US National Tour of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will officially re-launch its run at theaters across the Midwest and Northeast, including a stop at Stifel Theatre Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this one-night-only event range from $32.50 to $82.50 and go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
BWW Review: THE KARATE KID THE MUSICAL at STAGES St. Louis At The Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
June 2, 2022

Director Amon Miyamoto leads his cast and creative team in staging a production that is familiar, completely original, and theatrically exciting. The choreography and set design work in tandem to create motion on a stage that’s never been seen before. Each member of the cast completely disappears into their roles with performances that are stellar by both the Broadway veterans and actors making their stage debuts.