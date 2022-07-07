Review: MARY POPPINS at The Muny

The Muny continues its season with a production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's stage adaptation of MARY POPPINS on stage through July 13th. The original production premiered in London's West End in 2004 and transferred to Broadway in 2006. The show was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning one for Best Scenic Design. This musical version is based on both P.L. Travers children's book and the 1964 Disney film. It is not a direct adaptation of the Disney film but an original work that is darker than the film with a book and score that, at times, can paralyze the pace of the show.

While the source material has its limitations, the Muny has staged an entertaining production with an adept company delivering exceptional performances. Jeanna de Waal is a proper Mary Poppins with perfect tone and an elegant voice. While Mary Poppins gets to fly, this production soars when Corbin Bleu (Bert) takes the stage. Mr. Bleu is establishing himself as a legitimate song and dance leading man. His dancing is electric. His energy and stage presence are infectious. Zoe Vonder Haar once again makes the most of every moment she has on stage. She disappears into her role as Mrs. Brill. Vonder Haar delivers a delightful performance. Her acting illustrates what it means to have true comedic timing. The remainder of the company is strong from top to bottom.

The musical numbers adapted from the Disney film are pure enjoyment. "Let's Go Fly a Kite" and "Step in Time," both led by Bleu are highlights. The usually melancholy "Feed the Birds" is delivered with a unique soulful style by Darlesia Cearcy earning her a strong ovation at the curtain call. The remainder of the original score that was written for the stage production is flat, uninteresting, and significantly slows the pace of the show.

Patrick O'Neill's Choreography is designed for Corbin Bleu and is handled exceptionally well by the ensemble. The big dance numbers are rousing and entertaining. From the minute the curtain goes up on this production it is obvious that Robin L. McGee's period costumes are one of the most striking elements of this show's production design. The costumes were practically perfect in every way. There were obvious sound design issues at this performance. Some of the actors were hard to hear or had microphones that didn't work.

This production of MARY POPPINS succeeds because the actors commit to delivering honest and genuine performances. MARY POPPINS plays The Muny stage through Wednesday, July 13th.