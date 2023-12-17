Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

For It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is pulling out all the bells and whistles. Aimed specifically for a local audience, It's it blends nostalgia with an excellent ensemble whose whirling dervish antics onstage create plenty of holiday spirit.

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, the narrative is straightforward and follows the basic plot of the classic film. but with a twist, the show is delivered as a play wrapped inside another play as it follows a troop of actors performing a charged radio drama for the fictitious KSTL radio.

Set after the Second World War, this fictitious broadcast is the ideal backdrop for freshening up the material. As an audio drama, the production never relents as performers move to and alternate using various props to create sound effects as they seamlessly slip in and out of roles.

As the production opens, the audience is introduced to an ensemble of performers playing multiple roles, their radio actor role, and their designated part in It’s A Wonderful Life. The basic plot of the movie remains intact, George Bailey, a kind and decent man with big city dreams is repeatedly let down by a series of events beyond his control. As each moment unfurls, George sees pieces of his life disappear.

The disappointments pile on, reaching a crescendo after $8000 goes missing from his building and loan company. Facing a life of frustration and a possible jail sentence, George contemplates suicide. However, his luck changes when an angel named Clarence intervenes.

Directed by Kate Bergstrom, The Rep’s It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is a kinetic feast of yuletide fun. Briskly paced with equal moments of pathos and comedy, the play utilizes perfectly timed execution from the ensemble to engage the audience.

Holding the entire play together is Eric Dean White in a wide range of roles, many featuring multiple voices while also serving as the radio show’s chief announcer, Freddie Filmore. Employing a deep, rich voice, his narration aptly frames the happenings onstage.

Intertwining roles allows the cast to shine. Especially Michael James Reed who inhabits Jake Laurents, a popular performer returning to the company, and George Bailey, the down on his luck hometown boy whose hopes of seeing the world keep getting postponed. His dynamic turn here leads the charge and sets the tone. Although he often mimics Jimmy Stewart’s inflections and mannerisms, he still makes the character his own.

Joining him is the excellent J. Samuel Davis who dazzles as both the amiable Dr. Richard Ross, and the vile Mr. Potter. As Potter he is deliciously despicable, especially in his combative scenes with Reed.

Deante Bryant is a star on the rise. Starring as Clarence and George’s brother, he tackles two challenging roles with great zeal. Melissa Harlow is also exceptional as Sally Applewhite and Mary, George’s best girl.

Scene and costume designer An-lin Dauber gives the crew plenty of space to work their magic, utilizing an open stage with microphones positioned strategically across the stage. This enables the characters to transition roles easily, creating masterful synchronicity.

While the holidays are filled with numerous seasonal stage productions, most told with sugary sweetness and excessive schlock, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is different. Warm, cozy and, at times, sugary sweet, it must see theater.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, runs through December 23rd at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. For more information visit: Click Here, or call 314-968-4925.