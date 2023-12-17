Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

The production runs through December 23rd.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023 Photo 1 The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis Photo 2 The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis
Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church Photo 3 Review: WALTER CRONKITE IS DEAD at Union Avenue Christian Church
Review: JESUS AND JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS at The Grandel Photo 4 Review: JESUS AND JOHNNY APPLEWEED'S HOLY ROLLIN' FAMILY CHRISTMAS at The Grandel

Review: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, at The Loretto-Hilton Center On The Campus Of Webster University

For It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is pulling out all the bells and whistles.  Aimed specifically for a local audience, It's it blends nostalgia with an excellent ensemble whose whirling dervish antics onstage create plenty of holiday spirit.

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, the narrative is straightforward and follows the basic plot of the classic film. but with a twist, the show is delivered as a play wrapped inside another play as it follows a troop of actors performing a charged radio drama for the fictitious KSTL radio.

Set after the Second World War, this fictitious broadcast is the ideal backdrop for freshening up the material. As an audio drama, the production never relents as performers move to and alternate using various props to create sound effects as they seamlessly slip in and out of roles.

As the production opens, the audience is introduced to an ensemble of performers playing multiple roles, their radio actor role, and their designated part in It’s A Wonderful Life. The basic plot of the movie remains intact, George Bailey, a kind and decent man with big city dreams is repeatedly let down by a series of events beyond his control. As each moment unfurls, George sees pieces of his life disappear.

The disappointments pile on, reaching a crescendo after $8000 goes missing from his building and loan company. Facing a life of frustration and a possible jail sentence, George contemplates suicide. However, his luck changes when an angel named Clarence intervenes.

Directed by Kate Bergstrom, The Rep’s It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is a kinetic feast of yuletide fun. Briskly paced with equal moments of pathos and comedy, the play utilizes perfectly timed execution from the ensemble to engage the audience.

Holding the entire play together is Eric Dean White in a wide range of roles, many featuring multiple voices while also serving as the radio show’s chief announcer, Freddie Filmore. Employing a deep, rich voice, his narration aptly frames the happenings onstage.

Intertwining roles allows the cast to shine. Especially Michael James Reed who inhabits Jake Laurents, a popular performer returning to the company, and George Bailey, the down on his luck hometown boy whose hopes of seeing the world keep getting postponed. His dynamic turn here leads the charge and sets the tone. Although he often mimics Jimmy Stewart’s inflections and mannerisms, he still makes the character his own.

Joining him is the excellent J. Samuel Davis who dazzles as both the amiable Dr. Richard Ross, and the vile Mr. Potter. As Potter he is deliciously despicable, especially in his combative scenes with Reed.

Deante Bryant is a star on the rise. Starring as Clarence and George’s brother, he tackles two challenging roles with great zeal. Melissa Harlow is also exceptional as Sally Applewhite and Mary, George’s best girl.

Scene and costume designer An-lin Dauber gives the crew plenty of space to work their magic, utilizing an open stage with microphones positioned strategically across the stage. This enables the characters to transition roles easily, creating masterful synchronicity.

While the holidays are filled with numerous seasonal stage productions, most told with sugary sweetness and excessive schlock, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is different. Warm, cozy and, at times, sugary sweet, it must see theater.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, runs through December 23rd at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. For more information visit: Click Here, or call 314-968-4925.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Photo
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE At Greenfinch Theatre And Dive

Fly North Theatrical production of THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is an incredible success thanks to Healy’s phenomenal direction and the daring performances of the entire cast.

2
The North American Tour Of FUNNY GIRL Comes to St. Louis This January Photo
The North American Tour Of FUNNY GIRL Comes to St. Louis This January

The producers of FUNNY GIRL, the sensational musical comedy revival, are delighted to announce full casting for the North American Tour coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis for a limited two-week engagement from January 23 to February 4.

3
The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023 Photo
The Top 10 Productions in St. Louis Theatre for 2023

This past year was a spectacular season for theatre in St. Louis. Forbes magazine recognized St. Louis as having “America’s most exciting emerging arts district.” The article credits the The Kranzberg Foundation for buying and operating spaces where artists can create. Many of the smaller theatre companies in St. Louis rely on The Kranzberg Foundation venues for performance and rehearsal space. In addition to the smaller professional companies, the mid-size and larger companies including The Muny, STAGES St. Louis, and The Black Rep all presented stellar musicals and plays that were produced locally. Blue Strawberry and The St Louis Cabaret project advanced cabaret performing in St. Louis booking amazing shows with Tony nominated Broadway performers Adam Pascal, Beth Leavel, and Robin de Jesús. 

4
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis Photo
The Muny Seeks Emerging Young Artists For 3-Week Summer Intensive In St. Louis

The Muny is searching for 12 aspiring young theatre artists to participate in its Summer Intensive, an immersive three-week program that provides the learning opportunity of a lifetime. 

From This Author - Rob Levy

Rob Levy is a St. Louis based writer, blogger, DJ and podcaster with extensive experience writing about theatre, opera, health, science, tech and popular culture for St. Louis Magazine, ALIVE Mag... Rob Levy">(read more about this author)

Review: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. LouisReview: BEETELJUICE at Fox Theatre, St. Louis
Review: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE at Tower Groves AbbeyReview: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE at Tower Groves Abbey
Review: TWISTED MELODIES at Catherine B. Berges Theater At COCAReview: TWISTED MELODIES at Catherine B. Berges Theater At COCA
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Loretto-Hilton CenterReview: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Loretto-Hilton Center

Videos

Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Video
Watch John Goodman Talk RALLY FOR THE REP Holiday Benefit for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY in St. Louis IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY
THE REPERTORY THEATRE OF ST. LOUIS (12/01-12/23)Tracker
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in St. Louis The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (4/09-4/14)
Mrs. Doubtfire in St. Louis Mrs. Doubtfire
Fox Theatre (12/26-1/07)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (2/08-2/09)
Mamma Mia! in St. Louis Mamma Mia!
Fox Theatre (2/13-2/18)
Funny Girl in St. Louis Funny Girl
Fox Theatre (1/23-2/04)
To Kill a Mockingbird in St. Louis To Kill a Mockingbird
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (1/09-1/10)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Q Brothers Christmas Carol in St. Louis Q Brothers Christmas Carol
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (11/21-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You