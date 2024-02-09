Review: HAIRSPRAY at Stifel Theatre

St. Louis' Caroline Eiseman Leads a the Current Production as Tracy Turnblad

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: The Brice is Right with FUNNY GIRL at the Fabulous Fox Photo 1 Review: The Brice is Right with FUNNY GIRL at the Fabulous Fox
Ignite Your College Auditions with IGNITE Musical Theatre Summer Intensive on Missouri Sta Photo 2 Ignite Your College Auditions with IGNITE Musical Theatre Summer Intensive on Missouri State University Campus
Review: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling Photo 3 Review: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling
Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar Photo 4 Review: DUTCHMAN at Greenfinch Theatre And Dive Bar

The current national tour of HAIRSRAY is visiting The Stifel Theatre in St. Louis with two performances on February 8th and 9th. This production is led by St. Louisan Caroline Eiseman with an effervescent performance as the optimistic Tracy Turnblad. HAIRSPRAY continues to fill houses across the country 22 years after it premiered on Broadway.  

HAIRSPRAY is among the most successful adaptations of a non-musical films. The original Broadway production enjoyed a 6-year run with 2,642 performances making it the 24th longest running show in Broadway history. After two decades, this production is as fresh and entertaining as it's always been thanks to the upbeat and memorable score from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and the energetic performances from a stellar cast.  

HAIRSPRAY was adapted for the stage from the John Waters’ film about an unlikely teenage heroine integrating a television dance show in 1960s Baltimore. Shaiman and Wittman’s outstanding original score established a high bar for creating a musical adapted from a non-musical film. There have been very few musicals that have followed this formula and achieved a similar success. Shaiman and Wittman’s 60’s inspired score is filled with catchy upbeat songs including “Good Morning Baltimore,” “Mama I’m a Big Girl Now,” “Welcome to the 60’s,” and the tsunami of fun “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”  

This tour is perfectly cast. Eiseman’s Tracy is a wave of positive energy bounding across the stage with unbridled enthusiasm. She makes Tracy an infectious dancing force. Greg Kalafatas delivers one of the most heartfelt performances by an actor ever to don Edna’s house dress. He portrays Edna as a caring and protective mother and wife, handles the score magnificently, and shows impeccable comedic timing. His slow and threatening turn to take on Velma Von Tussle after she insulted Tracy was a lesson in musical theatre comedy. Everyone in the theatre anticipated Edna’s protective fury and Kalafatas didn’t disappoint.  

Diedre Lang’s (Motormouth Maybelle) wows the audience with her dynamite explosive performance of “I Know Where I’ve Been,” and her equally powerful closing verse of “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The handsome twosome of Josiah Rogers (Seaweed J. Stubbs) and Skyler Shields’ (Link Larkin) employ their exceptional vocal and dancing talents to elevate Seaweed and Link to matinee idol status. Rogers’ channels his best James Brown to slay the audience with his performance of “Run and Tell That.” Sheild’s matches the dynamic energy of Eiseman with his singing and dancing, but it is his dishy good looks, reminiscent of a young Chris Evans in “Not Another Teen Movie” that adds to his believability as the teen heartthrob on The Corny Collins Show.  

The mother/daughter pairs of Sarah Hayes (Velma Von Tussle), Caroline Portner (Amber Von Tussle), Emmanuelle Zeesman (Prudy Pingleton), and Scarlett Jacques (Penny Pingleton), deliver a playful rendition of “Momma I’m a Big Girl Now” with Eiseman and Kalafatas. Zeesman does triple duty as Prudy, the Gym Teacher, and the Matron in a hilarious demonstration of physical comedy. Her resemblance to Jackie Hoffman, who originated the roles on Broadway, is uncanny.  

As with many national tours of older musicals, the sets become a bit less lustrous. The set of this tour relied more heavily on curtain back drops and projections with minimized set pieces. There was also an opportunity to improve the sound mixing during Thursday’s performance. The cast members leading the songs could have used additional microphone volume. But in no way do these two criticisms decrease the enjoyment of the overall production. This show belonged to this terrific cast whose boundless talent and exuberant dancing delivered a joyous production of HAIRSPRAY.  

There is an additional performance of HAIRSPRAY at The Stifel Theatre on February 9th at 7:30pm. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: (C) Jeremy Daniel 




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Heads To Conclude The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Mainstage Seaso Photo
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Heads To Conclude The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Mainstage Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that it will complete its 2023/24 season with its final production, Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner August: Osage County, after Phase I of its multi-year “Rally for The Rep” campaign met expectations.

2
Video: Go Inside Audition Weekend at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Audition Weekend at The Muny

It's audition weekend at The Muny! The 106th season, bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic, opens June 17, 2024 and runs through August 25, 2024. Go inside auditions in this video.

3
Review: THE MOUSETRAP That Roars Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP That Roars

Well-acted, suspenseful, and filled with vibrant costumes, The Mousetrap once again proves that it’s hard to beat a classic.id our critic think of THE MOUSETRAP at Tower Groves Abbey?

4
Review: MARSHALL JENNINGS BEFORE THE STREET LIGHTS COME ON Presented by The Tesseract Thea Photo
Review: MARSHALL JENNINGS' BEFORE THE STREET LIGHTS COME ON Presented by The Tesseract Theatre Company

Jennings took the stage and playfully launched into an extended version of the Toys ‘R Us jingle to establish the decade of his childhood. He told stories of his friendships, his favorite childhood TV shows, his first crushes as a boy, a magical first kiss (at least for him,) and the maturation that resulted in his growing appreciation for his mother.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst is a member of the St. Louis Theatre Circle and has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the ... (read more about this author)

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Stifel TheatreReview: HAIRSPRAY at Stifel Theatre
Review: MARSHALL JENNINGS' BEFORE THE STREET LIGHTS COME ON Presented by The Tesseract Theatre CompanyReview: MARSHALL JENNINGS' BEFORE THE STREET LIGHTS COME ON Presented by The Tesseract Theatre Company
Review: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and StorytellingReview: SARA SHEPERD's Solo Cabaret Show is a Beautiful Evening of Music and Storytelling
CLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations EachCLUE and INTO THE WOODS Lead the St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards with 11 Nominations Each

Videos

Go Inside Audition Weekend at The Muny Video
Go Inside Audition Weekend at The Muny
Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before Video
Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
The Cher Show in St. Louis The Cher Show
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (4/10-4/11)
StitchCast Studio LIVE! Black History Lessons in St. Louis StitchCast Studio LIVE! Black History Lessons
High Low, Listening Room (2/27-2/27)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Movie Music in St. Louis Movie Music
The Blue Strawberry (3/06-3/20)
The Winter's Tale in St. Louis The Winter's Tale
Edison Theatre (2/23-3/03)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (4/23-4/25)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Jesse Auditorium (2/22-2/22)
MJ in St. Louis MJ
Fox Theatre (5/28-6/09)
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP in St. Louis Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP
Stray Dog Theatre (2/01-2/17)
Just One Look in St. Louis Just One Look
Blue Strawberry (2/22-2/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You