Review: EUBIE! at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

A Celebration of Music and Dance

By:
A gleeful celebration of music and dance opened tonight at The Black Rep. Director Ron Himes and choreographer Heather Beal have assembled a terrific cast of singers who can dance, and dancers who can sing, for The Black Reps production of EUBIE to close their 46th season. EUBIE is a musical revue that celebrates the works of composer Eubie Blake. Blake is credited with producing and directing one of the first shows on Broadway featuring an African American composer, director and cast with his 1920s production of SHUFFLE ALONG. Audiences flocked to see SHUFFLE ALONG. It was a huge hit, reducing some of the racial barriers in the United States.

Originally produced in the 1970s, EUBIE re-introduced audiences to Blake's iconic career and his music with a 23-song musical review. The Black Rep's production has taken century old music giving it a current sound with choreography that is both traditional and contemporary. The vocally talented cast of high-kicking and toe-tapping dancers make the most of Beal's complicated choreography while singing EUBIE's score with beautiful ease.

It would be easy to call out the performances of many members of this gifted ensemble, however EUBIE is a true collective effort with each performer bringing their talent to elevate the collective efforts of the company. Coda Boyce, Deante' Bryant, Robert Crenshaw, Serdalyer Darden, Evann De-Bose, Samantha Madison, Venezia Manuel, Carvas Delano Pickens, Tamara Pilar, Taijah Silas and J'Kobe Wallace bring down the house with their show-stopping 11 o'clock number 'Roll Jordan.'

The Black Rep's production of EUBIE is an exquisite explosion of music, singing and dance. EUBIE will be electrifying The Edison Theater on the Washington University Campus through May 21, 2023.




