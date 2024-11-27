Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE REMIX is a Hip Hop Holiday Gift

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has brought back their holiday gift to the city from the creative minds of the Q Brother Collective. CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE REMIX tells the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, and Tiny Tim with a hip hop flair. Inspired by Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol,” The Remix is a high energy show filled with hip hop rhymes, dance, and more laughter than Scrooge has money.

Hailing from Chicago, The Q Brothers have been adapting the classic works of Shakespeare, Dickens, and more for over two decades. Founding member GQ and Creative and Musical Director JQ have dozens of credits to their names and are known worldwide for the what they call “add-RAP-tations" of classical works.

The current production, currently running through December 22nd at the .Zack Theater in Grand Center, is directed by Steph Paul and stars Ryan Armstrong (Scrooge), Vic Musoni (Jacob Marley/Lil’ Tim/Others), Mo Shipley (Oliver/Fred/Others), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Bob Cratchit/Christmas Past/Others), and Mel Bady (DJ).

Calling this cast magnificent or marvelous simply doesn’t capture the musical, comedic, and dance brilliance they bring to the stage. For 80-minutes, this team of virtuosic performers raps and dances with more energy than it takes to power the totality of holiday lights adorning St. Louis homes. Their performances are lively, spirited, and electric.

Armstrong completely disappears into his role as Scrooge, sweating through his vest from his high energy work on stage. Musoni, Shipley, and Prentiss take on their multiple roles using inventive costume changes. Erika McKlellan’s costume pieces draw as many laughs as the performers and the script.

Musoni’s infirmed Lil’ Tim is a comedic gem. Shipley is a delight as Bob Cratchit’s wife, and Prentiss slays with some old school rap as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The bit is a hilarious tribute to the OG rappers The Sugar Hill Gang and their monster rap hit “Rapper’s Delight.”

If you’re bringing anyone to the show who is unfamiliar with Dicken’s work, it would be beneficial to give them some understanding of the story of Scrooge and his visits from the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. The story telling is fast and furious and causes belly quaking and shoulder shaking boisterous laughter. Some of the humor is overt, but much of it is contextual and may require a few years under your belt to catch.

This review will spare specific details as it would be sinful to ruin the Q Brother gags and the talented casts execution of their thoughtfully crafted rhymes and staging. Be aware there are some adult-oriented jokes, a bit of twerking, and some mild sexuality included in the production. If this were a film it would be rated PG. Some of the content may not be appropriate for very young children.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE REMIX is a fantastically creative retelling of the Dickensian tale. It is an outrageous theatrical event that adds up to high energy imaginative story telling. A couple moments in the show feel a bit one-note and repetitive when the narrative goes on a little too long, but overall, The Q Brothers A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE REMIX will delight you and will make your heart swell with Christmas spirit.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE REMIX continues at the .Zack Theater through December 22, 2024. Do not miss your opportunity to enjoy laugh your way to Christmas spirit with St. Louis Shakespeare’s entertaining show. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

