Prism Theatre Company Announces 2022 Season

Prism Theatre Company has announced its 2022 season! The lineup includes a world premiere and Prism's second annual Festival of New Works.

The 2022 season will open with the world premiere of Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend. Featured in Prism's 2021 Spotlight On...Women Writing Festival of New Works, Bandera, Texas is a dramedy about marriage, motherhood, and the women who came before us and paved our way. The play follows Liz, a native New Yorker forced to relocate to the Texas Hill Country for her husband's job. She is visited by her long-dead grandmothers, who help her adapt to her new life. They remind her that an uprooted woman can grow wherever she is replanted when she knows who she is and carries the people and places she loves inside her.

Bandera, Texas will play at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre from June 17th-June 26th.

Next in the lineup will be Prism's second annual Festival of New Works, Spotlight On...Emerging Artists. This year's festival will highlight the work of local, unpublished playwrights, giving them the opportunity to develop their work with a team of professional directors, actors, and technicians. This year's festival will take place at the High Low, The Kranzberg Arts Foundation's literary cafe venue, and will once again feature some of St. Louis' favorite actors and exciting emerging artists. The festival will run the weekends of September 23rd and 30th.

Submissions will open later this month. For more information on submitting your work to this year's festival, please visit www.prismtheatrecompany.org.

The mission of Prism Theatre Company is to promote the work of women and emerging artists, on stage and off, through the lens of theatre for the new world. We produce both new and classic works in an atmosphere of inclusivity, where artists from all walks of life can come together to explore our common humanity. Prism is creative collaboration, without the cliques.

In service of this mission, Prism is seeking local high school and college students that are interested in helping us bring this season to life. These students will shadow our professional directors, actors, playwrights, designers, and technicians to learn from those working in the field, and to gain valuable, hands-on experience in a professional theatre environment. Anyone interested in this opportunity should contact us at prismtheatrecompany@gmail.com!

COVID safety guidelines will be strictly followed for all productions based on CDC guidance at that time.

Details on the season are available on Prism's website, Instagram, and Facebook page.

To find out how to get involved with Prism, please email us directly at prismtheatrecompany@gmail.com.