New Jewish Theatre Presents FULLY COMMITTED

The New Jewish Theatre's Artistic Director, Eddie Coffield, Artistic Director, announces the cast and creative team of Fully Committed. Arriving just in time for the holidays, Becky Mode's hilarious hit lets the madness run wild.

"I am overjoyed to bring Fully Committed to the New Jewish Theatre during the most festive time of year!" Coffield said. "There's no actor more equipped to tackle 40-plus characters than our beloved Will Bonfiglio. I can hardly wait for St. Louis to see Will bring this timeless, one-man tour-de-force to life!"

This hilarious comedy features more than 40 characters that come to life through one actor.

Will plays Sam, who works the reservation line at one of New York's hottest restaurants, where the best food inspires the worst behavior. Coercion, threats, and bribes from a cast of desperate callers prove they will stop at nothing to land a prime reservation or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, namea??dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and egomaniacal bosses, can he still manage to get home for the holidays?

Bonfiglio has appeared in the NJT Theatre's I Now Pronounce, New Jerusalem, Yentl, and Old Wicked Songs. Fully Committed is written by Becky Mode. The production is directed by Ellie Schwetye with scenic design by David Blake, and lighting design by Elizabeth Lund. Costumes designed by NJT resident costume designer Michele Siler and sound design by Kareem Deanes. The stage manager is Rachel Dooley-Harris.

Fully Committed runs October 5-27 at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Individual tickets for this warm and wonderful evening are $49-$54. Four-show season tickets and flex passes (a five-ticket package customized to the ticket holder's preference) are available at the box office, by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.





