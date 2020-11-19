Muny Debuts New, Virtual Education Offering MUNY U

The Muny announced today its newest education offering, Muny U. Under the Crawford Taylor Education Initiative, this free, groundbreaking program connects St. Louis area high school theatre classes with industry-leading musical theatre professionals from across the country through a virtual learning environment.

With a current faculty of nearly 30, Muny U offers insight into each step of the production process, while allowing students to work alongside their schoolteachers by jointly selecting guest artists and topics that cater to their specific classroom and theatre education journey.

Areas of interest to choose from include:

Choosing a show

Putting together a creative team

Announcing and marketing a show

The creative development of a production

Pre-production

Rehearsing and building

Teching and running a show

Closing a show

Class sessions provide industry insight through live discussion, Q&A-based sessions and interactive workshops. While there is no cost for schools to participate, guest artists are compensated, supporting their careers during these difficult times.

"Muny U is an exciting, new twist on virtual learning, and an opportunity to connect with area high school theatre programs in a way that is meaningful, informative and hopefully enjoyable for the students," said Muny Director of Education, Tali Allen. "The ability to offer support for theatre teachers, and work opportunities for many artists within the Muny family, puts our mission into action and fosters a mutually beneficial partnership between the schools and artists."

For St. Louis area theatre educators interested in booking a free class, please visit muny.org/munyu or email education@muny.org.

Currently with 10 programs, The Muny's Crawford Taylor Education Initiative provides unprecedented, hands-on instruction and mentoring for youth hoping to pursue a career on or offstage in musical theatre. The initiative aides in the development of new arts education opportunities while improving current programs under a single, cohesive framework. To learn more, please visit muny.org/education-programs

