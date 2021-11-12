Moonstone Theatre Will Present the Midwest Premiere of GRAND HORIZONS

Sharon Hunter, Producing Artistic Director of Moonstone Theatre Company has announced that the third and final production of Moonstone's current 21-22 inaugural season will be the Midwest premier of the Tony Award nominated Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl. Bess Wohl's new play puts a Neil Simon-esque spin on the story of a couple considering divorce after 50 years.

You're never too old to learn, but what if you learn that the person you've been married to for 50 years is making you miserable? Bill and Nancy practically breathe in unison; they anticipate each other's sighs, sneezes, and ends of sentences. But just as they settle into their new retirement home in Florida, Nancy wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they're forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. Sophisticated, funny, delightfully - and sometimes provocatively - honest, this new Broadway hit comedy takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.

"I didn't even know when I was writing it what a feminist play it was," remarks Wohl. "I was really interested in writing a play about people stepping outside of the roles. But because it's an older woman who initiates that, it spoke to women even more acutely. This is a loud, sexy, funny play about older female sexuality-I'm really proud of it."

The Moonstone Theatre production of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl will run at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Black Box from March 24 through April 10, 2022. For tickets call 314-821-9956 or visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets.