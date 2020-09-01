Metro Theater Company's Gala AFTER DARK Goes Virtual

The gala will stream live on September 24 at 7 P.M.

Metro Theater Company's major fundraising event After Dark is going virtual. Originally scheduled for May 7, the gala was postponed to Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. in response to COVID-19. MTC made the change in format to protect the health of its supporters and to expand the event's audience worldwide.



After Dark is a celebration of MTC's local impact and national reputation. Its new live streaming date comes at the start of MTC's 48th season. The virtual gala features appearances from past and present Metro Theater Company artists, a range of fun video surprises, a highly curated silent auction, and a major announcement connected to MTC's new strategic plan. Paid guests will enjoy drinks and a three-course meal from Butler's Pantry as well as a special After Dark Party Bag-all delivered directly to patrons' doors.

Naretha Hopson and Suzie Nall are the co-chairs of After Dark. All proceeds of After Dark benefit MTC's programming, including school arts integrated residencies, the Say Something, Do Something violence prevention program, and the 2020-21 season productions.

Emerson and Centene serve as the event's lead Luminary sponsors. Additional Spotlight table sponsors include Bayer Fund, Edward Jones, Susan and James Gamble, Nancy and Tom Garvey, Karen and Lawrence Goering, Marcia Kerz, Ellen Livingston and Edward Levitt, Annemarie and Matt Schumacher, and Susan and David Sherman. Additional support is generously provided by Eagle College Preparatory Schools, Tree 9 Films, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, and Sara and Jack Burke.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.metroplays.org/after-dark. A private event link will be shared with all registered guests.

Audiences can register at no cost or with a 100% tax-deductible contribution (meal delivery not included) online.

Single tickets are $200. Young Professionals tickets are $150. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $2,500 and include the option of a pre-packaged party for 10 delivered to patrons' homes should they wish to host their entire table of guests in their homes.

