MLIMA'S TALE Brings Live Performances Back to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Performances run May 28-July 11, 2021.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will return to live performances with Mlima's Tale beginning next month.

Mlima, a majestic and powerful African elephant, is murdered for his tusks. From beyond the veil of death, Mlima's spirit follows the path of his tusks on a moving, lyrical journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade. From Lynn Nottage, the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Sweat and Ruined, Mlima's Tale is a captivating and haunting fable come to life.

Learn more and book at http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/mlimas-tale.


