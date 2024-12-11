MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS & More Lead St. Louis's December 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for December 2024.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - December 04, 2024 through December 22, 2024

You can't miss a Rep show during the holidays! This year, the magic of rock 'n' roll meets the wonder of the holiday season in Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a festive sequel to the smash-hit musical Million Dollar Quartet. Running now through December 22nd at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves, this production offers an unforgettable experience with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and STAGES St. Louis. Fans of the original show and newcomers alike will be thrilled by this lively celebration of music, friendship, and holiday cheer.

For tickets: click here.

A Traditional Christmas Carol

Florissant Performing Arts Center - Now through December 08, 2024

A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Liana Kopchak

Celebrate the wit and whimsy of Charles Dickens with this family-friendly show. Join us for this classic tale of the heartwarming redemption of Mr. Scrooge, presented in a way that remains true to Mr. Dickens' words. It's a great way to kick off the holiday season!

December 5 and 6 at 7:30pm and December 8 at 2 PM

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker & The World's Fair

Edison Theatre - December 13, 2024 through December 15, 2024

Experience everyone’s favorite holiday classic, reimagined to take place right here, at the St. Louis 1904 World’s Fair! Community performers from across the Gateway City join Ballet 314’s professional company in this narrated story ballet, set to the familiar Tchaikovsky score.

For tickets: click here.

Broadway Tonite

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - Ross Family Theatre - December 13, 2024 through December 14, 2024

Broadway Tonite! will take you on a fascinating and unforgettable journey through the dazzling lights of the Great White Way! Broadway! Multi-talented and beautifully costumed performers who have shined on the Broadway stage will sing and dance their way into your hearts with the timeless songs you know and love. You will find yourself singing along with showstoppers from, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma, Man of La Mancha, Anything Goes, Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Beautiful, Rent, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Cabaret, Chicago, & 42nd Street - to name a few.

For tickets: click here.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Fabulous Fox Theatre - December 27, 2024 through December 29, 2024

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical brings the beloved holiday tale to life at the Fabulous Fox Theatre from December 27 to 29, 2024. Featuring the classic songs "You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," the story follows the Grinch as he schemes to steal Christmas from the Whos, only to discover the true meaning of the holiday. Directed by Matt August and based on original choreography by John DeLuca, this production promises to delight audiences of all ages with its vibrant sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' iconic illustrations.

For tickets: click here.

