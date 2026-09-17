Jillian Armenante to Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Recording at Café Berlin
The event will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
Actress and filmmaker Jillian Armenante will join You Might Know Her From for a live podcast recording at Cafe Berlin on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. Presented in partnership with Mid-Missouri Pride, the evening brings the show's signature blend of comedy, pop-culture deep dives, and actress appreciation to Columbia.
Hosted by queer best friends, comedians, and self-described 'actress-sexuals' Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, You Might Know Her From celebrates the women who make us laugh, make us cry, and steal scenes while they're doing it. The live show will feature a conversation exploring Armenante's career, behind-the-scenes stories, audience games, and actress trivia.
Audiences might know Armenante from her role as Donna Kozlowski on Judging Amy or her performances in Girl, Interrupted, North Country, The Dark Knight Rises, A Mighty Heart, Bad Teacher, and Vice. Her TV work includes Grey's Anatomy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Physical, Fresh Off the Boat. An accomplished director, writer, and producer, Armenante brings decades of experience on stage, on screen, and behind the camera.
The Columbia engagement is a homecoming for Rodeman, a Columbia native, and follows You Might Know Her From live events in New York City, Denver, and Provincetown. Whether you're a devoted theatre nerd, a movie buff, or simply someone who loves a great story, the evening offers a funny, affectionate celebration of women in entertainment during Pride weekend.
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