Jillian Armenante to Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Recording at Café Berlin

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Actress and filmmaker Jillian Armenante will join You Might Know Her From for a live podcast recording at Cafe Berlin on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. Presented in partnership with Mid-Missouri Pride, the evening brings the show's signature blend of comedy, pop-culture deep dives, and actress appreciation to Columbia.

Hosted by queer best friends, comedians, and self-described 'actress-sexuals' Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, You Might Know Her From celebrates the women who make us laugh, make us cry, and steal scenes while they're doing it. The live show will feature a conversation exploring Armenante's career, behind-the-scenes stories, audience games, and actress trivia.

Audiences might know Armenante from her role as Donna Kozlowski on Judging Amy or her performances in Girl, Interrupted, North Country, The Dark Knight Rises, A Mighty Heart, Bad Teacher, and Vice. Her TV work includes Grey's Anatomy, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Physical, Fresh Off the Boat. An accomplished director, writer, and producer, Armenante brings decades of experience on stage, on screen, and behind the camera.

The Columbia engagement is a homecoming for Rodeman, a Columbia native, and follows You Might Know Her From live events in New York City, Denver, and Provincetown. Whether you're a devoted theatre nerd, a movie buff, or simply someone who loves a great story, the evening offers a funny, affectionate celebration of women in entertainment during Pride weekend.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 21 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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