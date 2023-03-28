Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Stages St. Louis announce their creative teams behind their 2023 Season.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Feature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center STAGES St. Louis has announced the creative team behind their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2023 Season includes Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA; the hilarious farce meets murder-mystery, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock 'n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

"I am honored to have these outstanding directors and creative teams join the STAGES family this Season," Artistic Director Gayle Seay said. "I can't wait for our audiences to 'Experience the Story' through the eyes of these dynamic storytellers."

Directing and choreographing the timeless love story of AIDA will be Luis Salgado. Salgado is an award-winning international director, choreographer and educator from Puerto Rico, based in New York City. He is the director/choreographer of the current National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! The Musical - The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of IN THE HEIGHTS on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards. This will be Luis' second time working STAGES, after directing and choreographing IN THE HEIGHTS in 2022.

Additional members of the creative team for AIDA include: Music Director Erika R. Gamez (SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL and ON YOUR FEET! National Tour), Assistant Director/Choreographer Megan Elyse Fulmer, Scenic Designer Kate Rance (AIDA at Axelrod Performing Arts Center), Lighting Designer Herrick Goldman (2020 Drama Desk Nomination, EINSTEIN'S DREAMS), Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Sound Designer Bethany Gratz.

A timeless love story for the ages, Disney's AIDA tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, a spoiled Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. Set in a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, this story of forbidden love has thrilled audiences for over twenty years. Wrapped in an electric Tony and Grammy Award-Winning score by Elton John and Tim Rice, AIDA is both a stunning musical theatre experience, and an uplifting story of faith, duty, and redemption.

Following AIDA will be the first play at STAGES in over 30 years, CLUE, directed by Steve Bebout. Bebout is a New York-based theatre director who is currently the Associate Director of the new Broadway musical SOME LIKE IT HOT and the Associate Director for the Broadway and National Touring companies of Disney's ALADDIN. Other Associate Directing credits include THE BOOK OF MORMON (Broadway, National Tours), SOMETHING ROTTEN (Broadway, National Tours), SISTER ACT (Broadway), THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Broadway, National Tour, Brazil, Australia), 101 DALMATIANS (Tour), and GIRL CRAZY (Encores!), among others.

Additional members of the creative team for CLUE include: Scenic Designer Lee Savage (THE LIGHTNING THIEF on Broadway, CLUE at Paper Mill Playhouse), Lighting Designer Sean Savoie, Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Sound Designer Bethany Gratz. Based on original direction by Casey Hushion (Associate Director of ALADDIN, THE PROM, & MEAN GIRLS on Broadway, Director of CLUE at Cleveland and Paper Mill Playhouse).

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The play begins on a dark and stormy night at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Sip soup with Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and a host of other classic oddballs as you unravel this whodunnit. CLUE is laugh- a-minute, high-octane fun for the entire family!

Wrapping up our 2023 Season is the rock 'n roll story of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, directed by Keith Andrews. Andrews has directed more than 100 productions of shows at regional theaters across the country, including MILLLION DOLLAR QUARTET six times. Recently, Keith directed the Regional Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS featuring the music of the Go-Go's at The Gateway in Long Island, NY and BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY at Tuacahn Center of the Arts in Utah. Keith directed the National Tour of THE FULL MONTY, as well as recent productions of ELF - THE MUSICAL, THE BODYGUARD - THE MUSICAL, and Regional Premieres of ON YOUR FEET, ROCK OF AGES, and FLASHDANCE - THE MUSICAL.

Additional members of the creative team for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET include: Music Director David Sonneborn (MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET National Tour), Scenic Designer Adam Koch (MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET in Chicago, BEAUTY & THE BEAST at Tuacahn), Lighting Designer Sean Savoie, Costume Designer Brad Musgrove, and Sound Designer Bethany Gratz.

The music industry stars truly aligned by pure happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for the first and only time in an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with such classic tunes as "Blue Suede Shoes", "I Walk the Line", "Hound Dog", and "Great Balls of Fire", MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

Season Tickets for the 2023 Season are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale beginning April 3.



