Dance St. Louis and PNC Arts Alive Bring AILEY II to the Touhill Performing Arts Center in March

Dance St. Louis continues its 58th season by presenting the universally renowned powerhouse dance company Ailey II for two nights- March 1 and 2 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center-in celebration of Ailey II's 50th Anniversary. Tickets are $45, $65 & $75 and 4-packs start at $120. Tickets and 4-packs available for purchase through Click Here.

Ailey II - The Next Generation of Dance is Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's second company. Founded in New York City in 1974, Ailey II embodies the pioneering mission of founder Alvin Ailey, who is considered one of the most important and prolific choreographers in the history of modern dance. Bringing their "off-the-charts energy" (The New Yorker) to stages around the globe, Ailey II has become one of the country's most popular dance companies and beloved internationally, inspiring audiences around the world.

For Dance St. Louis' presentation at the Touhill, Ailey II performs Alvin Ailey's iconic masterpiece "Revelations" - the most widely seen modern dance work in the world - as well as premieres of Francesca Harper's "Luminious," a work paying homage to five decades of Ailey II and the artists who have paved the way for future generations; and Baye & Asa's "John 4:20," an expanded duet the choreographers originally created in 2018 to explore their shared history and divergent identities. The program will also include Judith Jamison's "Divining," a solo excerpted from her first major work as a choreographer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, created in 1984 at the request of her mentor, Alvin Ailey.

﻿Free Pre-Show Program

﻿﻿March 1 & 2 | 6:30 p.m.

﻿﻿Patrons are invited to arrive early each night to enjoy a complimentary pre-show program in the Touhill's Terrace Lobby. The program features an exhibit of artwork by local high school students inspired by Alvin Ailey's "Revelations," a live vocal performance by The Phil Woodmore Singers, the St. Louis-based choir founded in 2017 and led by Dr. Philip A. Woodmore, and the "Speaking of Dance" Q&A with representatives from Ailey II and Dance St. Louis Artistic Director Michael Uthoff.

History

Ailey II is renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the nation's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II flourished into one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who was selected by Mr. Ailey to be its founding artistic director, serving in that role for the company's first 38 seasons. With Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as she brings a fresh dimension to the beloved company.

The company's repertory has included works by dance masters Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, Donald Byrd, Ulysses Dove, George W. Faison, Lar Lubovitch, Judith Jamison and Ailey's Artistic Director Robert Battle as well as works by rising choreographers such as Sidra Bell, Jae Man Joo, Carlos dos Santos and Christopher L. Huggins.

For more information on Dance St. Louis and PNC Arts Alive presentation of Ailey II, please visit https://www.dancestlouis.org/ailey-ii. For additional information on Ailey II, please visit http://pressroom.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii.

Tickets

Single tickets are $45, $65 and $75 and are on sale through MetroTix at 314.534.1111 and Click Here. Save $60 when you buy more. 4-packs are $120 (Zone 3), $200 (Zone 2) and $240 (Zone 1). 4-packs are available at Click Here.