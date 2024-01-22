Dance St. Louis and PNC Arts Alive Bring AILEY II to the Touhill Performing Arts Center in March

Performances run March 1-2.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Dance St. Louis and PNC Arts Alive Bring AILEY II to the Touhill Performing Arts Center in March

Dance St. Louis continues its 58th season by presenting the universally renowned powerhouse dance company Ailey II for two nights- March 1 and 2 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center-in celebration of Ailey II's 50th Anniversary. Tickets are $45, $65 & $75 and 4-packs start at $120. Tickets and 4-packs available for purchase through Click Here.

Ailey II - The Next Generation of Dance is Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's second company. Founded in New York City in 1974, Ailey II embodies the pioneering mission of founder Alvin Ailey, who is considered one of the most important and prolific choreographers in the history of modern dance. Bringing their "off-the-charts energy" (The New Yorker) to stages around the globe, Ailey II has become one of the country's most popular dance companies and beloved internationally, inspiring audiences around the world.

For Dance St. Louis' presentation at the Touhill, Ailey II performs Alvin Ailey's iconic masterpiece "Revelations" - the most widely seen modern dance work in the world - as well as premieres of Francesca Harper's "Luminious," a work paying homage to five decades of Ailey II and the artists who have paved the way for future generations; and Baye & Asa's "John 4:20," an expanded duet the choreographers originally created in 2018 to explore their shared history and divergent identities. The program will also include Judith Jamison's "Divining," a solo excerpted from her first major work as a choreographer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, created in 1984 at the request of her mentor, Alvin Ailey.

﻿Free Pre-Show Program

﻿﻿March 1 & 2 | 6:30 p.m.
﻿﻿Patrons are invited to arrive early each night to enjoy a complimentary pre-show program in the Touhill's Terrace Lobby. The program features an exhibit of artwork by local high school students inspired by Alvin Ailey's "Revelations," a live vocal performance by The Phil Woodmore Singers, the St. Louis-based choir founded in 2017 and led by Dr. Philip A. Woodmore, and the "Speaking of Dance" Q&A with representatives from Ailey II and Dance St. Louis Artistic Director Michael Uthoff.

History

Ailey II is renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the nation's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II flourished into one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who was selected by Mr. Ailey to be its founding artistic director, serving in that role for the company's first 38 seasons. With Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as she brings a fresh dimension to the beloved company.

The company's repertory has included works by dance masters Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, Donald Byrd, Ulysses Dove, George W. Faison, Lar Lubovitch, Judith Jamison and Ailey's Artistic Director Robert Battle as well as works by rising choreographers such as Sidra Bell, Jae Man Joo, Carlos dos Santos and Christopher L. Huggins.

For more information on Dance St. Louis and PNC Arts Alive presentation of Ailey II, please visit https://www.dancestlouis.org/ailey-ii. For additional information on Ailey II, please visit http://pressroom.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii.

Tickets

Single tickets are $45, $65 and $75 and are on sale through MetroTix at 314.534.1111 and Click Here. Save $60 when you buy more. 4-packs are $120 (Zone 3), $200 (Zone 2) and $240 (Zone 1). 4-packs are available at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Interview: Playwright and Director David Catlin Brings his Epic Spectacle MOBY DICK to The Photo
Interview: Playwright and Director David Catlin Brings his Epic Spectacle MOBY DICK to The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis

David Catlin brings his critically acclaimed stage adaptation of MOBY DICK to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis next month. MOBY DICK will play the Loretto-Hilton Mainstage from February 6 – 25. Catlin will also serve as director. Chicago Critic has called MOBY DICK “one of the best productions of all time in Chicago.”  

2
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Despite the criticism around its originality, JAGGED LITTLE PILL it is an elegantly constructed show, with an interesting story, an energetic and talented cast, visually engaging choreography, and Grammy winning music. It is a must see for fans of Morissette’s music, and a should see for fans of musical theatre. While it is not among the best of the jukebox musicals, it is a better than average effort.  

3
Review: HALEY DRIVER at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge Photo
Review: HALEY DRIVER at Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Driver possesses a beautiful multi-octave vocal instrument with pleasing tone, pitch, and timbre. When she sings in her upper register, her head voice is as clear as a bell. This is a young lady with a stellar voice who has honed her vocal stylings with deliberate phrasing to create a polished presentation.

4
Stray Dog Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE MOUSETRAP Next Month Photo
Stray Dog Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE MOUSETRAP Next Month

Stray Dog Theatre will kick off its twenty-first season with a production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, February 1, 2024 and running through Saturday, February 17, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Stray Dog Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE MOUSETRAP Next MonthStray Dog Theatre Kicks Off Season With THE MOUSETRAP Next Month
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Stifel Theatre in FebruaryHAIRSPRAY is Coming to Stifel Theatre in February
Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY Makes St. Louis Debut At Fabulous Fox Theatre In FebruaryStephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY Makes St. Louis Debut At Fabulous Fox Theatre In February
MOBY DICK Comes to The Rep in FebruaryMOBY DICK Comes to The Rep in February

Videos

Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before Video
Moby Dick - A Theatrical Aerial Adventure Like Never Before
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
BODYTRAFFIC in St. Louis BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
Sara Sheperd in St. Louis Sara Sheperd
Sheldon (2/02-2/03)
Sweet Potato Queens in St. Louis Sweet Potato Queens
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (2/29-3/23)
Company in St. Louis Company
Fox Theatre (2/27-3/10)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Leach Theatre (2/21-2/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (4/12-4/13)
Hairspray in St. Louis Hairspray
Stifel Theatre [Peabody Opera House] (2/08-2/09)
Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus in St. Louis Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus
The Westport Playhouse (2/14-2/18)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in St. Louis Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (5/19-5/19)
Mean Girls in St. Louis Mean Girls
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (2/05-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You