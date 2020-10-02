Craft Alliance Presents Artists-in-Residence Exhibition

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Hornung, King and Whitney White, the three artists-in-residence, will showcase their work in a virtual Facebook Live event on October 2nd.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that Craft Alliance will be presenting the work of its artists-in-residence, Jeff Hornung, Erin King, and Whitney White in an exhibition, streamed live on Facebook on October 2nd. It will be streamed from Craft Alliance's new home at 5080 Delmar Boulevard.

Typically, the reception honoring the artists-in-residence takes place in April, but the pandemic forced the event to be postponed.



After 50 years in the Loop, Craft Alliance moved to the new Maker District, joining art studios such as Third Degree Glass Factory and the Magic House at MADE.

"It's always an interesting show to put together because it's three different personalities, even though they've worked next to each other, and they've influenced each other as far as conversation and technique," says Stefanie Kirkland, deputy director of Craft Alliance.

