Contraband Theatre To Present World Premiere Of SEE YOU IN A MINUTE A New Play By Jacob Juntunen

See You in a Minute is a play about disenfranchised grief, societal trauma, and making art where you live.

Aug. 03, 2023

Click Here is producing the new play, See You in a Minute by local playwright, Jacob Juntunen, at The Chapel (6238 Alexander Dr., St. Louis). Performances run Oct 11-28, Wednesdays at 7pm and Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm.

See You in a Minute Synopsis:
Okay, so, Kathryn has left New York City and returned to her childhood home in St. Louis to take care of her parents during the pandemic. Not the pandemic you're thinking of. This is 2041. But her dad just wants to eat sandwiches and play puppets with Kathryn like she's a kid. Her mom is pissed that the smart city won't let them out of the house. And Kathryn's boss wants her back in New York to sell high school group tickets to a century-old snoozefest of a play. And Kathryn? What does she want? Well, she doesn't want to explode her carefully built theatre career as Education Director at the longest-running off-Broadway theatre, that's for sure. But her parents took care of her in 2020 during that first pandemic, so she's got to do right by them, doesn't she? Besides, Kathryn's doing fine at home, right? This whole mess isn't bringing up any unresolved feelings, is it? Nothing worth mourning, anyway. Right?

See You in a Minute is a play about disenfranchised grief, societal trauma, and making art where you live. It uses sci-fi, a reconsideration of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, and puppets!

Directed by Ellie Schwetye, the cast is Ricki Franklin as Kathryn, Joseph Garner as Joe, Kelly Howe as Deb, and Josh Mayfield as Kris.

The Production team also includes:

Assistant Director & Stage Manager: Spencer Lawton

Co-Producer & Dramaturg: ek doolin

Marketing Artist: Ely German

Jacob Juntunen founded Contraband Theatre in 2016 to produce theatre outside of institutional confines-no boards or non-profit legalities. After ten years of making theatre in Chicago, Jacob found that artists often struggled against institutions that supposedly served them, and Contraband Theatre was the result. Since 2016, Jacob has been the only constant of Contraband Theatre which remakes its ensemble and structure to fit each individual project. But every production follows the original impulse to be a DIY art incubator outside of institutions.

All tickets are pay-what-you-wish $0 to $30 ($15 suggested) and can be purchased through Eventbrite. For more information, please visit Click Here

This production is made possible by funding from the Regional Arts Commission. The script for See You in a Minute was a semi-finalist for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival.




