CATS Comes to The Fabulous Fox Theatre This April

Producers announced casting for the North American tour of the first ever Broadway revival of CATS. The multi-year tour launched at Providence Performing Arts Center on January 22, 2019 and will play 40+ cities during its multi-year tour, including the Fabulous Fox Theatre from April 7-19.

The Jellicle cats include Adam Vanek as "Alonzo," McGee Maddox as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tum Tugger," Elyse Collier as "Bombalurina," Jordan Betscher as "Cassandra," Maurice Dawkins as "Coricopat," Alexa Racioppi as "Demeter," Donna Vivino as "Grizabella," Annemarie Rosano as "Jellylorum," Dani Goldstein as "Jennyanydots," PJ DiGaetano as "Mistoffelees," Ben Sears as "Mungojerrie," Zachary S. Berger as "Munkustrap," Timothy Gulan as "Peter/Bustopher Jones/Asparagus," Brayden Newby as "Plato/Macavity," Brett Michael Lockley as "Pouncival," Adriana Negron as "Rumpleteazer," Nevada Riley as "Sillabub," Giovanni DiGabriele as "Skimbleshanks," Melody Rose as "Tantomile," Cameron Edris as "Tumblebrutus," Adam Richardson as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy," Caitlin Bond as "Victoria," along with Erin Chupinsky, Alex Dorf, Devin Hatch, Madison Mitchell, Nathan Patrick Morgan, Charlotte O'Dowd, Austin Joseph Reynolds, Zachary Tallman, Tricia Tanguy and Loretta Williams.

Tickets for CATS at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Ticket prices start at $29. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. CATS is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

Performances of CATS at the Fabulous Fox run April 7-19. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. There will also be an evening performance on Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. and a matinee performance on Thursday, April 16 at 1 p.m.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is soon to be on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

CATS returned to Broadway in 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre. Preview performances began Thursday, July 14, 2016, and officially opened on Sunday, July 31, 2016. CATS played its final performance on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances.

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in the West End in 1981. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1982 where it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. CATS hit song "Memory" has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history. This marks the first tour of the first-ever Broadway revival of the iconic musical.

The first-ever, live-action film adaptation of CATS, produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, opened Dec. 20, 2019.

The first national tour of the revival of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh

For more information, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.





