BWW Q&A: Jeremy Sevelovitz on MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is ready to ring in the holiday season with the St. Louis premiere of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a rockin’ musical experience that brings together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in a holiday jam session that will have audiences jingling all the way this December 4 - 22, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. A first time collaboration with STAGES St. Louis, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas combines two powerhouse performing arts organizations on one stage to celebrate the compelling and transcendent power of live theater designed to infuse joy, entertainment, and nostalgic charm into the fabric of the St. Louis community.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, a sequel to the Tony-Award winning original musical Million Dollar Quartet, takes place in the decked-out Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid, these legendary musicians blend their chart-topping hits with seasonal cheer. Get ready for a holly jolly journey through this iconic rock n’ roll musical featuring crowd favorite songs “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Silent Night” and so much more!

Jeremy Sevelovitz* (Carl Perkins) is glad to be making his Rep debut. Regional Theatre: Chasing The Song as "Manny" (La Jolla Playhouse), Beau as "Larry/Dennis" (Adirondack Theater Festival), Million Dollar Quartet as "Carl Perkins" (STAGES St. Louis - St. Louis Theater Circle Nominated) [over 15 productions], Hello! My Baby as "Johnny Giovanni" (Goodspeed Opera House) Comedy of Tenors as "Max" (Florida Rep). National Theatre: We The People as "Ben Franklin" (TheaterWorks USA).

How does it feel to make your Rep debut in such a historic collaboration between The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and STAGES St. Louis?

It feels fantastic! One of my favorite parts of this business, is getting to travel, meet new people and work with incredible artists and creatives from all over the country and the scene in St. Louis is second to none! I had a wonderful time working with STAGES St. Louis last season on their production of 'Million Dollar Quartet', and to be able to come back to town, share the stage with our incredible cast, AND extend our little family unit to include the Rep has been a dream come true!

Can you share your experiences working on regional theatres and how they have contributed to your craft?

I've made my career in the regional theatre circuit, so it holds a special place in my heart; and I truly believe that regional theatres are one of our industry's most important facets! Everyone needs art and theatre, especially these days; I'm glad to be on the front lines of sharing that! As a native New Yorker, I was very fortunate to have Broadway in my backyard. Broadway has always been a career goal of mine, but being able to tell stories and share experiences with audiences that didn't have the immediate access to NYC that I did, is an incredible feeling. I've learned so much about myself having been "on the road" for the better part of the last 15 years, and every experience contributes to the honest approach I try to bring to my work onstage.

What can audiences expect from your portrayal of Carl Perkins in Million Dollar Quartet Christmas?

My hope is that audiences leave MDQ: Christmas excited to learn more about Carl. He is the lesser known member of the quartet, but I think, one of the more complex and interesting characters in our story. They should also expect some rockin' electric guitar and of course, a killer pair of blue suede shoes!

How did you prepare for the role of Carl Perkins, especially considering the iconic status of the musician?

I've been playing Carl since my first regional production of "Million Dollar Quartet" in 2016 (at Flat Rock Playhouse), and I've been studying up ever since! My preparation began and always comes back to the music. I've been a guitar player for over 20 years, and playing Perkins has allowed me to cultivate a deep understanding of how he changed the landscape for rock'n'roll as we know it. As one of the first "triple crown winners" , topping the blues, pop and country charts in the 1950's, his style and playing technique is widely felt across genres. George Harrison is even quoted saying that Carl was his favorite guitar player and without him there would be no Beatles. It's also one of the greatest compliments when audience members come up to me after a show, and say, "I didn't know who Carl was, but I'm gonna go home and google him"! To be even a small part of his incredible legacy, and introduce new listeners of all ages to his catalog is truly an honor.

How does Million Dollar Quartet Christmas blend the iconic rock ‘n’ roll hits with holiday cheer?

MDQ: Christmas has all the classic holiday songs that you'd expect to see in a christmas show, but with a rock'n'roll flair that only these iconic musicians and characters could deliver! From boogie woogie to chicken pickin' to gathering around one microphone for an acapella number, this show has it all! You'll be singing along in your seats!

Can you share some memorable experiences from the rehearsals of the show?

Honestly - the best part of our rehearsal process started moment one! Having worked with this amazing cast last season, it was a big family reunion! We all already had the creative vocabulary and dialogue, understood where we were headed musically before any one of us got there and had a room full of joy every day! It's been a real treat to "come home for the holidays" with this show and this team!

What do you think makes Million Dollar Quartet Christmas a perfect show for the holiday season?

It has everything you'd want and expect in a holiday show, but it's built by an incredible company of talented actor/musicians and creatives who all feel like a real family. The little glances between beats, the fun we're all having on stage, guided (and encouraged) by Keith Andrews' beautiful direction, makes this show something bigger than what any of us could have imagined! It's a joy to be a part of every night, and I know audiences will feel the same!

