BWW Previews: JITNEY at The Black Rep

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its in-person 45th Anniversary season with August Wilson's JITNEY opening May 11 and running through May 29, 2022. This production is directed by Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of The Black Rep. Previews of JITNEY begin May 11 at the Edison Theatre at Washington University in St. Louis.

JITNEY is the eighth play in August Wilson's ten-play Century Cycle which examines every decade of the 20th century and chronicles Black American history through the lens of The Hill District of Pittsburgh. Set in 1977, JITNEY takes on the devastating impacts of rapid urban renewal. As the city begins to shut down businesses - including the jitney cab station - to make way for new buildings, we meet five gypsy cab drivers as they struggle to survive.

"August Wilson is arguably the most prolific American playwright of the 20th Century. Wilson's stories put our attention and focus on the individual lives of everyday people impacted by the forces of the changing city," said Himes. "The issues he wrote about remain relevant and his stories ring true as ever."

Wilson is an esteemed American playwright and is remembered by some as "America's Shakespeare" and "theater's poet of Black America.'' He earned many accolades during his career including two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama, a Tony Award for Best Play, and acceptance into the Eugene O'Neill Playwright's conference. Jitney premiered on Broadway in 2017.

The Black Rep's production of JITNEY features Kevin Brown as Becker, J. Samuel Davis as Fielding, Olajuwon Davis as Youngblood, Phil Dixon as Booster, Richard Harris as Turnbo, Edward Hill as Doub, Alex Jay as Rena, Robert Mitchell as Shealy, and Brian McKinley as Doub (U/S).

John "Ray" Proctor will be working as Assistant Director and Dramaturg. The production will feature Costume Design by Jamie Bullins, Lighting Design by Joseph Clapper, Scenic Design by Harlan Penn, Sound Design by Justin Schmitz, and Properties Design by Taijha Silas. The Black Rep Professional Fellows Tatiana Durant and Nychollete Easter will be Stage Manager and Assistant Director.

Tickets for JITNEY are available online at theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations.