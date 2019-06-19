Arts And Education Council Awards 20 Organizations With Operating Support Grants

The Arts and Education Council announced today $495,500 in Operating Support Grants for 20 arts organizations across the bi-state region. The grants, made possible by contributions from thousands of individual, corporate and foundation donors, are part of the $1.7 million the Arts and Education Council invests in the community each year.

The Arts and Education Council offers a variety of grants and programs. Aside from operating support grants, the organization also offers program grants, grants for rural arts organizations and new arts programs, as well as grants for teachers who want to bring art education into their classroom.

Operating Support Grants provide ongoing, unrestricted support to arts organizations whose programming supports the goal of the Arts and Education Council to drive community impact by promoting the Elements of a Vibrant Community. The Elements, as defined by the Arts and Education Council, are: the arts' ability to inspire kids and engage minds, build innovation and creativity, energize communities and forge connections, bridge cultural divides and enrich lives.

Cinema St. Louis

Classic 107.3 (Radio Arts Foundation)

COCA

Community Music School of Webster University

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design

Jazz St. Louis

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Metro Theater Company

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Saint Louis Ballet Company

Saint Louis Fashion Fund

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Sheldon Arts Foundation

Springboard to Learning

St. Louis ArtWorks

The St. Louis Children's Choirs

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

STAGES St. Louis

The 2019-2020 Operating Support Grant recipients are (in alphabetical order):

"We take very seriously our responsibility to invest our donors' contributions in arts organizations and programs that will keep art happening across the bi-state area. These grantees are doing exceptional work to enhance the quality of life in our region through their exhibitions, performances and programs and we are proud to support them," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO.

Grant applications were reviewed by a volunteer panel from the Arts and Education Council board of directors and evaluated based on community impact, particularly how the organization supports the goals of the Elements of a Vibrant Community, and organizational capacity to drive sustained impact in the community.





