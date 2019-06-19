Arts And Education Council Awards 20 Organizations With Operating Support Grants
The Arts and Education Council announced today $495,500 in Operating Support Grants for 20 arts organizations across the bi-state region. The grants, made possible by contributions from thousands of individual, corporate and foundation donors, are part of the $1.7 million the Arts and Education Council invests in the community each year.The Arts and Education Council offers a variety of grants and programs. Aside from operating support grants, the organization also offers program grants, grants for rural arts organizations and new arts programs, as well as grants for teachers who want to bring art education into their classroom. Operating Support Grants provide ongoing, unrestricted support to arts organizations whose programming supports the goal of the Arts and Education Council to drive community impact by promoting the Elements of a Vibrant Community. The Elements, as defined by the Arts and Education Council, are: the arts' ability to inspire kids and engage minds, build innovation and creativity, energize communities and forge connections, bridge cultural divides and enrich lives. The 2019-2020 Operating Support Grant recipients are (in alphabetical order):
- Cinema St. Louis
- Classic 107.3 (Radio Arts Foundation)
- COCA
- Community Music School of Webster University
- Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
- Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design
- Jazz St. Louis
- Laumeier Sculpture Park
- Metro Theater Company
- Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
- The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
- Saint Louis Ballet Company
- Saint Louis Fashion Fund
- Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
- Sheldon Arts Foundation
- Springboard to Learning
- St. Louis ArtWorks
- The St. Louis Children's Choirs
- St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
- STAGES St. Louis
"We take very seriously our responsibility to invest our donors' contributions in arts organizations and programs that will keep art happening across the bi-state area. These grantees are doing exceptional work to enhance the quality of life in our region through their exhibitions, performances and programs and we are proud to support them," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO.Grant applications were reviewed by a volunteer panel from the Arts and Education Council board of directors and evaluated based on community impact, particularly how the organization supports the goals of the Elements of a Vibrant Community, and organizational capacity to drive sustained impact in the community. These organizations are among more than 70 organizations across the bi-state region that benefit from Arts and Education Council grants and programs. For more information about the Arts and Education Council, visit KeepArtHappening.org. ### About the Arts and Education Council: Keep Art Happening. - The Arts and Education Council builds appreciation, participation and support for the arts and arts education throughout the St. Louis region, shaping a more vibrant arts community for all. The Arts and Education Council ensures the 16-county, bi-state region is rich with arts and cultural experiences through programs and services that support more than 70 organizations each year, including: operating support grants; arts incubation at the Centene Center for the Arts; PNC Program Grants; the Creative Impact Fund with lead support from the Bayer Fund; the Maritz Arts and Education Fund for Teachers; Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts and Education grants; the Art Education Fund, underwritten by Wells Fargo Advisors; the Catalyst Innovation Lab; the Katherine Dunham Fellowship; Catalyst Conversations; the stARTup Creative Competition; Leadership Roundtables; Arts Marketers; the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association; the Keep Art Happening Scholarship; and the St. Louis Arts Awards.