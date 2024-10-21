Adrienne Danrich's Intergenerational Program MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE Returns To St. Louis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adrienne Danrich, beloved hometown daughter and Emmy Award-winning, internationally acclaimed singer, composer and educator, returns to St. Louis for “Love's Language,” the latest creation in her MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE (MaM) series on Sunday, November 24th at 3pm at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 808 N. Mason Road in Creve Coeur, MO. Music as the Message is an imaginative hybrid experience including both virtual and in-person performances. Admission for attending in-person or simultaneously via Zoom is free. All guests must make a reservation at https://Music-as-the-message-loves-language.eventbrite.com.

“Love's Language” embraces a broad sweep of expressions of love through musical styles and genres including opera, operetta, contemporary gospel, meditative chant, musical theater, neo-soul and R&B. Ms. Danrich noted, “Music has the power to soften the hardest hearts and to heal those who are hurting. It reaches us in ways mere words will never do.” The cast features a stunning lineup of intergenerational, international and local artists, featuring:

Danrich, alongside past and present Opera Theatre of Saint Louis artists Angel Riley Love, Chaz'men Williams-Ali and Robert Mellon, Washington University Ph.D. student Christina Smiley, Central Visual and Performing Arts alums Kagera Buckner and Kwamina Walker-Williams; young darlings Jordan Henley & Izabel Jones; the MaM Memorial Choir led by Harry Moppins & Cheryl Walker; the MaM Band, including New York-based pianist Gary Mitchell, Jr.; St. Louis's own John Wallach, Billy Engel, Tim Moore, and Brit Lockart.

Registration is open for this FREE public event at https://Music-as-the-message-loves-language.eventbrite.com.

Danrich, an Opera Theatre of Saint Louis 2024 Thelma Steward Endowed Artist Alumni Award winner, will return next season to MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE partner, OTSL to perform in her second world premiere with the company; the first was in Tobias Picker & Aryeh Stollman's AWAKENINGS, 2022. In 2025, Danrich will sing the role of Ida in Ricky Ian Gordon, Lynn Nottage, & Ruby Aiyo Gerber's new opera THIS HOUSE. Danrich notes, “It is such an honor to return to my hometown, to sing on the stage of my hometown opera house, and to also have the opportunity to spread love, light and joy through my own work with MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE.”

“Love's Language” is produced by Adrienne Danrich, Opera On Tap, and St. Timothy's Episocpal Church, in association with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Washington University of Saint Louis. The program is dedicated to the memory of Rose-Marie Bell, an inspiration, beacon of love, an outspoken voice for racial reconciliation in the St. Louis community, and an angel supporter of MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE.

For more information, contact Anne Hiatt at anne@operaontap.com.

Comments