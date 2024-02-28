AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY Comes to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March

Finishing out The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 2023/24 Season is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning powerhouse drama, August: Osage County by acclaimed contemporary playwright Tracy Letts. Performances begin March 19, 2024, and run through April 7, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center. Tickets are available atrepstl.org.

This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning family drama is equal parts heartfelt and heart-wrenching. In this stark Midwestern family tableau a pill-popping and manipulative matriarch, a vanished patriarch and three daughters with secrets of their own are called back to the family home in Oklahoma as familial tensions rise. August: Osage County gives an in-depth look at what it takes to keep a family together.

Directed by The Rep’s former Associate Artistic Director and current Impact Producer & Co-Director of Artistic Programming at Actors Theatre of Louisville,Amelia Acosta Powell, August: Osage County features a compelling cast of local and national talent including St. Louis’ own Joneal Joplin as the patriarch of the family, Beverly Weston.

A true icon of the local theatre scene, Joplin is gracing the stage once again after over one hundred productions at The Rep. Joining him are Claire Karpen (Much Ado About Nothing, St Louis Shakespeare Festival) as middle daughter Ivy Weston, Alan Knoll (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Rep) as Charlie Aiken, Shyla Lefner (Between Two Knees, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Johnna Monevata, Ellen McLaughlin (King Lear, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as matriarch Violet Weston, Michael James Reed (It’s A Wonderful Life, The Rep) as Bill Fordham, Henny Russell (Admissions, The Rep) as eldest daughter Barbara Fordham, Brian Slaten (Gruesome Playground Injuries, The Rep) as Steve Heidebrecht, Webster Student Isa Venere as Jean Fordham), St. Louis Actor’s Studio Associate Artistic Director David Wassilak as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau, Sean Wiberg (Holiday, Arena Stage) as Little Charles Aiken, Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away, Broadway) as Mattie Fae Aiken, and Yvonne Woods (Uncle Vanya, Broadway) as youngest daughter Karen Weston.

“I’m thrilled to close out our 2023/24 Season with this electrifying family drama by Tracy Letts, one of the most acclaimed contemporary voices in the American theater canon.” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “With Amelia Acosta Powell, who recently directed fan favorite The Thanksgiving Play, at the helm, combined with an all star cast will make for a truly impactful night at the theater.”

The creative team for August: Osage County includes set design by Regina Garcia (Twelfth Night, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival), costume design by Sonia Y. Alvarez (Between Two Knees, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), lighting design by Xavier Pierce (Twisted Melodies, The Rep), sound design by Amanda Werre (Mothers and Sons, The Rep), composer Avi Amon, and stage management team Emilee Buchheit and Shannon B. Sturgis.

August: Osage County first premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2007 before making the move to Broadway and winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play and the coveted Pulitzer Prize for Drama for playwright Tracy Letts. It was later made into a movie in 2013 with Sam Shepherd, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.