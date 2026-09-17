2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to be Presented at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will continue its 2026/27 Diamond Anniversary Season with the musical comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands, running October 7–25, 2026 at the Loretto‑Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Tom Frey, this classical music duel turns catastrophically comedic in a crowd‑pleasing show. Four hands. One hundred seventy-six keys. Boundless brilliance.

2 Pianos 4 Hands follows "piano nerds" Ted and Richard as they navigate pushy parents, eccentric teachers, brutal competitions, and the eternal question: how far can talent—and sheer determination—really take you?

Featuring the music of Bach, Beethoven, Billy Joel, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this dazzling display of musicianship is a tour‑de‑force performance of live music that not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone too.

The production features Richard Todd Adams as Ted, one of the few actors to have taken on the legendary roles of the Phantom, Jean Valjean, and Javert, and Matthew McLoin as Richard, returning to The Rep after his crowd‑pleasing performance in The Play That Goes Wrong. These two artists are part of a select group with the musical mastery, comedic timing, and performance firepower to deliver a show as demanding and as dazzling as 2 Pianos 4 Hands.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 41 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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