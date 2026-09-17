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2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to be Presented at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Performances will run October 7–25, 2026.

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will continue its 2026/27 Diamond Anniversary Season with the musical comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands, running October 7–25, 2026 at the Loretto‑Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. Directed by Tom Frey, this classical music duel turns catastrophically comedic in a crowd‑pleasing show. Four hands. One hundred seventy-six keys. Boundless brilliance.

2 Pianos 4 Hands follows "piano nerds" Ted and Richard as they navigate pushy parents, eccentric teachers, brutal competitions, and the eternal question: how far can talent—and sheer determination—really take you?

Featuring the music of Bach, Beethoven, Billy Joel, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this dazzling display of musicianship is a tour‑de‑force performance of live music that not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone too.

The production features Richard Todd Adams as Ted, one of the few actors to have taken on the legendary roles of the Phantom, Jean Valjean, and Javert, and Matthew McLoin as Richard, returning to The Rep after his crowd‑pleasing performance in The Play That Goes Wrong. These two artists are part of a select group with the musical mastery, comedic timing, and performance firepower to deliver a show as demanding and as dazzling as 2 Pianos 4 Hands.

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