12th STL Teen Talent Competition Finals Announce Winners

On February 11th the fourteen finalists of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition competed live on stage at the Fabulous Fox. Students vied for $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes. A full list of prizes and winners along with official event information can be found on the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation's website. This year's competition winners were revealed at the conclusion of the event.

$8,000 First place prize underwritten by Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust

Aubory Bugg, Vocalist & Guitarist

Homeschool

Performing "Dancing in the Streets" by Stephen Day

Trifecta, Partner Acrobatics

Dennis Bailey, Eliot Bailey, and Ethan Ryan

Homeschool

Performing to "Three for the Win" by Dr. Jeffery Carter



$6,000 Second place prize underwritten by John Russell

Noah Van Ess, Vocalist

Lindbergh High School

Performing "Let It Sing" from the musical Violet by Jeanine Tesori & Brian Crawley

$4,000 Third place prize underwritten by Sally Johnston

Tony Pittman, Contemporary Dancer

Fort Zumwalt East High School

Performing to "Earthquake" by Andries de Haan

The $1,000 cash Audience Choice Award went to dancer Hannah Stebe from Fort Zumwalt High School.

The panel of judges are performing arts professionals with careers spanning film, the recording industry, television and Broadway. They judged the acts on interpretation, stage presence, technical ability and originality. The professionally produced show was written and directed by Tony Parise (Broadway actor, dancer, director and choreographer). Acts were also advised by musical director Stephen Neale, and choreographer Yvonne Meyer Hare (Professional Dance Center).

The Finals were filmed by Nine PBS for a special St. Louis Teen Talent Competition program scheduled to air on Monday, April 11 at 7 pm. This special presentation will give a wider audience the opportunity to see St. Louis' talented teens perform. The Competition will also be available to stream online at ninepbs.org/teentalent later this spring.

The 13th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition will take place on April 8, 2023. Pre-registration for the competition is now open. Additional information about this event and other programs can be found at the Foundation's website.