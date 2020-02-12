10th STL Teen Talent Competition Moves To Semi-Final Round

Contestants in Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation's (FoxPACF) 10th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition move on to the Semi-final round. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Kirkwood High School where 47 high school acts will vie to be finalists who will compete onstage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre for $45,000 in scholarships and prizes.

This year, 122 students registered to compete in the Preliminary round, representing 67 bi-state high schools and performing arts organizations plus homeschoolers. "We are so pleased with the positive response to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition from students, parents, arts organizations and the community. The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to provide this opportunity for students and we're happy that we are able to give students the opportunity to shine," said Mary Strauss, St. Louis Teen Talent Competition creator, as well as FoxPACF Founder and President of the Board of Directors. Semi-finalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, aerialists, jugglers, and a beatboxer. A complete list of students/schools can be found here.

Throughout every level of the competition professional insight and counsel is provided to contestants to benefit these high school students and improve their overall talent. Semi-finalist acts will be judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality. Judges for the Semi-final round of competition are professionals representing a cross-section of the St. Louis performing arts community. A complete list of Semi-final round judges is available on the FoxPACF website.

Complete guidelines and information about the 10th Annual 2020 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the FoxPACF website. The St. Louis Teen Talent Final Competition is on stage at the Fabulous Fox on April 4, 2020 and is FREE and open to the public.

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation reintroduced the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in

2011 to showcase the St. Louis region's most talented teens in the performing arts. The 2019 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition winner was Joanna Serenko, a singer/guitarist from Kirkwood High School, who will also be on the 18th season of The Voice airing February 24th. Other past participants have been seen on American Idol (Christina Jones 2017), The Voice (Audrianna Bartholomew 2017) and toured with the Broadway shows like Hamilton (Yvette Lu 2013). A complete list of the past nine years of winners and finalists can be found on the FoxPACF website.





