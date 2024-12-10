El pasado lunes 9 de diciembre tuvo lugar en Los Ángeles la premier de MUFASA, que contó con la asistencia de su elenco de voces original.

Aaron Pierre (Mufasa), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Taka), Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Rafiki joven), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Anika Noni Rose (Afia), Keith David (Masego), Braelyn Rankins (Mufasa cachorro), Theo Somolu (Taka cachorro), Beyoncé Knowles Carter (Nala), Folake Olowofoyeku (Amara) y Thuso Mbedu (Junia) no se perdieron la permiere del que será el estreno de las Navidades de Disney. A la celebración se unieron Barry Jenkins (dirección), Jeff Nathanson (guion), Adele Romanski y Mark Ceryak (producción), Joi McMillon (montaje), Lin-Manuel Miranda (canciones originales), Lebo M (música adicional e interpretaciones vocales) y Dave Metzger (partitura original), entre otros.

En MUFASA, Rafiki recibe el encargo de transmitir la leyenda de Mufasa a la joven cachorra de león Kiara, hija de Simba y Nala, con Timón y Pumba aportando su particular estilo de humor. Contada en retrospectiva, la historia presenta a Mufasa como un cachorro huérfano, perdido y solo hasta que conoce a otro cachorro de león llamado Taka, heredero de un linaje real. Este encuentro casual pone en marcha un viaje de un grupo de inadaptados que buscan su destino. Sus lazos se pondrán a prueba mientras trabajan juntos para escapar de un enemigo amenazador y letal.

Puedes ver a continuación las imágenes del evento:



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Signage is displayed during the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Theo Somolu, Barry Jenkins and Braelyn Rankins attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Aaron Pierre attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Braelyn Rankins, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Theo Somolu attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, Lebo M. and Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Lin-Manuel Miranda and David Greenbaum, President, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company and Tiffany Boone attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Barry Jenkins and Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+ attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Keith David, Tiffany Boone and Barry Jenkins attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Keith David and Barry Jenkins attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tiffany Boone attends the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tiffany Boone attends the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Theo Somolu, Joi McMillon and Braelyn Rankins attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Lebo M. and Keith David attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner attend the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lebo M. and Tom MacDougall, President, Walt Disney Music attends the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)