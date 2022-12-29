Video: WayV Release New EP and Single, 'Phantom'

Today, NCT sub-group WayV have released their fourth mini album, Phantom, via SM Entertainment.Watch the video for the title track "Phantom" below!

"Phantom" is a hip-hop-based dance pop song with avant-garde elements, smooth vocal harmonies, and magnificent string sound. The lyrics compare adversity and hardship to a phantom, expressing one's will to overcome the phantom instead of being controlled by it.

The EP consists of a total of eight tracks, including six brand new songs and two previously released unit singles - "Back To You" by KUN and XIAOJUN and "Low Low" by TEN and YANGYANG - which were praised by global music fans and critics, and covered by the likes of NME, Hypebae, and more.

Ahead of the release, the group shared a special track video for the progressive R&B hip-hop song "Diamonds Only." Elsewhere on the album, the medium-tempo R&B song "Good Life" depicts a story of moving toward a beautiful life, and the impressive pop ballad song "Broken Love" compares time to a puzzle. The track video for "Good Life" will be released January 8, and the live clip for "Broken Love" on January 15.