Ulsan Complex Stadium Elevates Fan Experience With Cutting-Edge Systems From HARMAN Professional Solutions

Adding world-class sound and enhancing the fan experience, the Ulsan Sports Complex hired audio integrators TechDataPS Co., Ltd., and Daeseong Media to upgrade the sound system in its Ulsan Complex Stadium with a state-the-art, dynamic HARMAN Professional audio solution.

Built in 1970, the Ulsan Sports Complex includes Ulsan Complex Stadium, which was the original home of Ulsan Hyundai FC and features a capacity of 19,471. Today, the stadium is home to Ulsan Citizen FC, which competes in Korea's K4 professional soccer league. Located between the Yaksacheon and Dongcheon rivers, Ulsan Sports Complex also includes an auxiliary stadium, the Dongcheon Gymnasium, Dongcheon National Sports Center, a basketball court, foot volleyball court, futsal court as well as a youth concert hall. To bring exceptional sound to sporting events and create an entertaining environment for fans, TechDataPS and Daeseong Media equipped Ulsan Complex Stadium with a cutting-edge HARMAN Professional audio solution that includes JBL Professional loudspeakers, Crown amplification, Soundcraft mixers and BSS signal processors.

"The client required a system that could deliver reliable, highly articulate sound output. It was also essential that the system maximize sound coverage across the venue, keeping in mind the close proximity of residential buildings," said a spokesperson for TechDataPS. "Considering multiple factors including safety, durability and the varying acoustic demands of the venue, we zeroed in upon JBL VTX A-Series loudspeakers."

Providing pristine sound throughout the stadium, TechDataPS selected JBL VTX A8 dual 8" compact line array loudspeakers for their excellent audio quality and 110º dispersion. The system also includes an array of JBL all-weather loudspeakers, including AW295, AWC595, AWC129 and AWC82 speakers, which deliver exceptional acoustics and feature weather-resistant enclosures. TechDataPS also installed 305P MkII powered studio monitors, which feature JBLs' patented Waveguide Technology and allow the stadium's audio engineers to reference the mix accurately to make sure it will translate well over the loudspeakers.



To ensure optimum audio performance, the system includes BSS BLU-DA and BLU-100 signal processors with BLU Link, while Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD, DCi 4|600N and DCi 4|300N amplifiers power the solution. Further adding to the system's excellent audio output, Soundcraft Vi2000, Si Performer 1 and Signature 12 mixing consoles offer unparalleled mixing capabilities with professional, studio-quality sound.

"We were looking at a complete renewal of the existing sound setup. Apart from delivering world-class performance, the setup had to meet great standards of reliability, durability and safety. The latter two were especially important factors because of the windy conditions prevalent in Ulsan," said a spokesperson for Ulsan Complex Stadium. "We are extremely satisfied with the incredible solutions that TechDataPS and Daeseong Media provided."

"The Ulsan Complex Stadium called for audio solutions that could address a complex set of requirements. Not only was there a requirement for a world-class sound system, but also designs and setups that were executed with great prudence," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS Co., Ltd., for delivering a solution that admirably met the multi-faceted challenges."

