The National Theatre of Korea Announces 2021-22 Season
The season runs September 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022.
The National Theatre of Korea has announced its 2021-2022 season, running September 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022.
This annual season program of NTOK presents innovative new works and outstanding repertories by its resident companies (National Changgeuk Company of Korea, National Dance Company of Korea, and National Orchestra of Korea) and a wide range of performances that NTOK programs and produces.
With the newly renovated Haeoreum Grand Theater at its center, this season not only presents the performances by the 3 resident companies of NTOK but also those by Korean National Ballet, Korea National Opera, and the National Chorus of Korea, along with NTOK's distinct programs and outstanding international works.
Ticket sales for National Repertory Season 2021-2022 will be managed flexibly throughout the pandemic. The schedule for ticket sales for individual performances will be announced on the website at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Main/Index. Package Tickets are not available at the moment.
Full lineup:
Sound of Millennium
2021-09-01 ~ 2021-09-01 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Blooming Again
2021-09-02 ~ 2021-09-02 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Five
2021-09-02 ~ 2021-09-05 Daloreum Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2021-09-11 ~ 2021-09-11 Haneul Round Theater
The Show: HeungBo
2021-09-15 ~ 2021-09-21 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Sound of Change
2021-09-25 ~ 2021-09-25 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Midday Concert
2021-09-30 ~ 2021-09-30 Haeoreum Grand Theater
NT Live <Cyrano de Bergerac>
2021-10-02 ~ 2021-10-06 Haeoreum Grand Theater
NT Live <Follies>
2021-10-02 ~ 2021-10-07 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Oki
2021-10-05 ~ 2021-10-10 Haneul Round Theater
ITA Live <Oedipus>
2021-10-08 ~ 2021-10-09 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Pathé Live <Les Fourberies de Scapin>
2021-10-09 ~ 2021-10-10 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Midday Concert
2021-10-14 ~ 2021-10-14 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2021-10-16 ~ 2021-10-16 Haneul Round Theater
Aerang & Baebijang
2021-10-22 ~ 2021-10-31 Daloreum Theater
See you, I'm home
2021-11-11 ~ 2021-11-13 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Early Spring, Late Winter
2021-11-12 ~ 2021-11-24 Daloreum Theater
2021 Recompose
2021-11-19 ~ 2021-11-19 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2021-11-20 ~ 2021-11-20 Haneul Round Theater
Ultraworld
2021-11-25 ~ 2021-11-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Midday Concert
2021-12-02 ~ 2021-12-02 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Handel, Messiah
2021-12-03 ~ 2021-12-03 Haeoreum Grand Theater
National Dance Company of Korea's Solo & Duet
2021-12-03 ~ 2021-12-04 Daloreum Theater
Fantasy Tale
2021-12-12 ~ 2022-02-12 Daloreum Theater
Après girl
2021-12-17 ~ 2021-12-31 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2021-12-18 ~ 2021-12-18 Haneul Round Theater
Winter Concert
2021-12-23 ~ 2021-12-24 Haneul Round Theater
New Year's Concert
2022-01-14 ~ 2022-01-14 Haeoreum Grand Theater
New Day
2022-01-29 ~ 2022-02-02 Haneul Round Theater
Korean National Ballet <Gala>
2022-02-25 ~ 2022-02-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Midday Concert
2022-03-03 ~ 2022-03-03 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Korea National Opera <Prince Hodong>
2022-03-11 ~ 2022-03-12 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2022-03-12 ~ 2022-03-12 Haneul Round Theater
King Lear
2022-03-17 ~ 2022-03-27 Daloreum Theater
The Love of Chunhyang
2022-03-18 ~ 2022-03-20 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Virtuoso
2022-03-25 ~ 2022-03-25 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Midday Concert
2022-04-07 ~ 2022-04-07 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2022-04-09 ~ 2022-04-09 Haneul Round Theater
N-Tong's Kids Concert2
2022-04-19 ~ 2022-05-05 Haneul Round Theater
Double Bill
2022-04-21 ~ 2022-04-24 Daloreum Theater
ChunHyang
2022-05-04 ~ 2022-05-08 Haeoreum Grand Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2022-05-14 ~ 2022-05-14 Haneul Round Theater
Midday Concert
2022-05-19 ~ 2022-05-19 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Youth Concert
2022-05-27 ~ 2022-05-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Korean National Ballet <Première>
2022-06-08 ~ 2022-06-11 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Beyond the Sound
2022-06-15 ~ 2022-06-15 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Sopro
2022-06-17 ~ 2022-06-19 Daloreum Theater
The Complete Performance of Pansori
2022-06-18 ~ 2022-06-18 Haneul Round Theater
Vortex
2022-06-24 ~ 2022-06-26 Haeoreum Grand Theater
Peerless Pansori Ⅱ
2022-06-25 ~ 2022-06-26 Daloreum Theater
Midday Concert
2022-06-30 ~ 2022-06-30 Haeoreum Grand Theater