The National Theatre of Korea Announces 2021-22 Season

The National Theatre of Korea has announced its 2021-2022 season, running September 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022.

This annual season program of NTOK presents innovative new works and outstanding repertories by its resident companies (National Changgeuk Company of Korea, National Dance Company of Korea, and National Orchestra of Korea) and a wide range of performances that NTOK programs and produces.

With the newly renovated Haeoreum Grand Theater at its center, this season not only presents the performances by the 3 resident companies of NTOK but also those by Korean National Ballet, Korea National Opera, and the National Chorus of Korea, along with NTOK's distinct programs and outstanding international works.

Ticket sales for National Repertory Season 2021-2022 will be managed flexibly throughout the pandemic. The schedule for ticket sales for individual performances will be announced on the website at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Main/Index. Package Tickets are not available at the moment.

Full lineup:

Sound of Millennium

2021-09-01 ~ 2021-09-01 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Blooming Again

2021-09-02 ~ 2021-09-02 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Five

2021-09-02 ~ 2021-09-05 Daloreum Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2021-09-11 ~ 2021-09-11 Haneul Round Theater

The Show: HeungBo

2021-09-15 ~ 2021-09-21 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Sound of Change

2021-09-25 ~ 2021-09-25 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Midday Concert

2021-09-30 ~ 2021-09-30 Haeoreum Grand Theater

NT Live <Cyrano de Bergerac>

2021-10-02 ~ 2021-10-06 Haeoreum Grand Theater

NT Live <Follies>

2021-10-02 ~ 2021-10-07 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Oki

2021-10-05 ~ 2021-10-10 Haneul Round Theater

ITA Live <Oedipus>

2021-10-08 ~ 2021-10-09 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Pathé Live <Les Fourberies de Scapin>

2021-10-09 ~ 2021-10-10 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Midday Concert

2021-10-14 ~ 2021-10-14 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2021-10-16 ~ 2021-10-16 Haneul Round Theater

Aerang & Baebijang

2021-10-22 ~ 2021-10-31 Daloreum Theater

See you, I'm home

2021-11-11 ~ 2021-11-13 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Early Spring, Late Winter

2021-11-12 ~ 2021-11-24 Daloreum Theater

2021 Recompose

2021-11-19 ~ 2021-11-19 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2021-11-20 ~ 2021-11-20 Haneul Round Theater

Ultraworld

2021-11-25 ~ 2021-11-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Midday Concert

2021-12-02 ~ 2021-12-02 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Handel, Messiah

2021-12-03 ~ 2021-12-03 Haeoreum Grand Theater

National Dance Company of Korea's Solo & Duet

2021-12-03 ~ 2021-12-04 Daloreum Theater

Fantasy Tale

2021-12-12 ~ 2022-02-12 Daloreum Theater

Après girl

2021-12-17 ~ 2021-12-31 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2021-12-18 ~ 2021-12-18 Haneul Round Theater

Winter Concert

2021-12-23 ~ 2021-12-24 Haneul Round Theater

New Year's Concert

2022-01-14 ~ 2022-01-14 Haeoreum Grand Theater

New Day

2022-01-29 ~ 2022-02-02 Haneul Round Theater

Korean National Ballet <Gala>

2022-02-25 ~ 2022-02-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Midday Concert

2022-03-03 ~ 2022-03-03 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Korea National Opera <Prince Hodong>

2022-03-11 ~ 2022-03-12 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2022-03-12 ~ 2022-03-12 Haneul Round Theater

King Lear

2022-03-17 ~ 2022-03-27 Daloreum Theater

The Love of Chunhyang

2022-03-18 ~ 2022-03-20 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Virtuoso

2022-03-25 ~ 2022-03-25 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Midday Concert

2022-04-07 ~ 2022-04-07 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2022-04-09 ~ 2022-04-09 Haneul Round Theater

N-Tong's Kids Concert2

2022-04-19 ~ 2022-05-05 Haneul Round Theater

Double Bill

2022-04-21 ~ 2022-04-24 Daloreum Theater

ChunHyang

2022-05-04 ~ 2022-05-08 Haeoreum Grand Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2022-05-14 ~ 2022-05-14 Haneul Round Theater

Midday Concert

2022-05-19 ~ 2022-05-19 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Youth Concert

2022-05-27 ~ 2022-05-27 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Korean National Ballet <Première>

2022-06-08 ~ 2022-06-11 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Beyond the Sound

2022-06-15 ~ 2022-06-15 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Sopro

2022-06-17 ~ 2022-06-19 Daloreum Theater

The Complete Performance of Pansori

2022-06-18 ~ 2022-06-18 Haneul Round Theater

Vortex

2022-06-24 ~ 2022-06-26 Haeoreum Grand Theater

Peerless Pansori Ⅱ

2022-06-25 ~ 2022-06-26 Daloreum Theater

Midday Concert

2022-06-30 ~ 2022-06-30 Haeoreum Grand Theater