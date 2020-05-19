Seongsan Methodist Church Enhances Services And Expands Possibilities With HARMAN Professional Audio And Control Systems

To provide patrons an enhanced worship experience, TechDataPS recently equipped Incheon Seongsan Methodist Church with a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional networked AV and control solution.

Founded in 1945, Incheon Seongsan Methodist Church boasts over 70 years of history. Previously named Hwajeong Church, the house of worship took its current name in 1968 and consist of three separate buildings: the chapel, training center and parking structure. Previously using an audio system that was equipped for small events and speeches, the church contracted TechDataPS to install a world-class audio solution that can accommodate bigger productions.

"Seongsan Methodist Church asked us to deliver a modern audio system that enhances the main chapel with high-quality sound and is suitable for hosting large-scale events," said a spokesperson at TechDataPS. "The previous system consisted of an ageing JBL SR 4733 main speaker as well as ceiling speakers that matched the color of the walls and complimented the church's aesthetics."

Without taking away from the church's beauty, TechDataPS installed Intellivox HP-DS170 active beam-shaping, self-powered column loudspeakers to provide crystal-clear sound and even distribution. Complimenting those speakers, JBL AC16 and AC15 ultra-compact 2-way loudspeakers reproduce high-fidelity, full-range sound, while JBL CBT 50LA-1 Constant Beamwidth Technology line array column loudspeakers deliver excellent acoustical performance and consistent vertical coverage.

Because of their unique, contemporary curved design as well as flexible mounting and configuration options, JBL Control CRV architectural speakers were installed to reinforce speech and music intelligibility, while JBL 104 monitors were used to offer enhanced sonic detail and accurate presentation. To fill out the arsenal of speakers and provide pristine sound across the church, TechDataPS also deployed JBL SRX835P 15" three-way bass-reflex systems, which are supported by Crown CDi 4|300 amplifiers.

Delivering exceptional speech and vocal clarity, TechDataPS equipped Seongsan Methodist Church with the AKG CHM99 hanging cardioid condenser microphone, AKG GN50 E and CK31 acoustic modular microphones as well as the AKG WMS470 Vocal Set D5 professional wireless microphone system. The HARMAN audio solution also features a Soundcraft Si Performer 2 mixing console and BSS BLU-100 processors, which help ensure guests are treated to optimum sound quality.

To control the entire audio system, TechDataPS installed the AMX PR01-RX 8x8 HDMI matrix switcher and the NetLinx NX-4200 Integrated Controller. Together, the switcher and controller combine excellent performance with backward compatibility and extensive network security features to provide a scalable platform for the future. Plus, the solution includes the AMX MT-1002 10.1" Modero G5 tabletop touch panel, which offers Seongsan Methodist Church even greater versatility. With its quad-core processor, MT-1002 can run the most demanding applications and includes a built-in web browser and document viewer for quick and easy access in real-time.

"We needed a system that would give us flexibility for future upgrades and world-class sound quality, but that maintained the church's aesthetic elements," said a spokesperson at Incheon Seongsan Methodist Church. "Since JBL speakers were already in place, we had no hesitation in selecting the new products that TechDataPS suggested. Apart from that, the AMX integrated control solution makes it very convenient to remotely adjust and fully control all AV devices by iPads from anywhere."

"To provide an inclusive and inspiring worship experience, Incheon Seongsan Methodist Church demanded customized, adaptable audio solutions," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We appreciate TechDataPS for their dexterous use of JBL speakers and for creating an engaging space that encourages greater participation."

Related Articles Shows View More South Korea Stories

More Hot Stories For You