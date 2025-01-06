SLEEP NO MORE Will Come to Seoul, South Korea This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sleep No More’s record breaking run has finally come to an end in New York after 13 years and many thousands of performances. The show, which began life in the UK, has become a global phenomenon with a sister production in Shanghai, China opening 8 years ago in 2016 and becoming an instant hit.

Now in partnership with Korean producers Ms. Jackson, Punchdrunk has announced that a brand new production of Sleep No More will open in Seoul in the summer this year.

Sleep No More will take up residence in the Daehan theater in Chungmuro, Seoul. Originally opened in 1958, the theatre is receiving a full Punchdrunk design makeover by the original creative team that produced Sleep No More in New York and Shanghai.

Sleep No More Seoul will redefine the iconic New York production with breathtaking new designs, larger scale, and groundbreaking immersive sound and lighting. The production will be presented by Ms. Jackson, South Korea’s immersive entertainment company.

Full details of the production will be announced in due course and tickets are due to go on sale soon.

