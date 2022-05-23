National Theater of Korea Presents a Youth Concert at Haeoreum Grand Theater

With the wave of "Joseon pop," which wittily combines Korean traditional and pop music, there is an increasing interest in Korean music. National Orchestra of Korea, with a long experience of drawing in new audiences and giving an excellent introduction into Korean music, has programmed a new style of concert for young audiences.

Rather than an educational concert that tries to provide knowledge, the performance focuses on what music and concert can truly offer by pleasing and entertaining the eyes and ears. The scale of a Korean orchestra with 60 musicians combined with spectacular video and lighting design comes close to a pop concert. Some of its unique program include music from a popular game among children, and K-pop which are arranged for a Korean orchestra.

Also, original compositions deal with different interests, problems, joys, and worries of adolescence in a cheerful way such as parents' or teachers' strictness or dreams and concerns about the future.

The performance is on 27 May 2022. Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265973.