Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'

K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'

From a fan's perspective, this song is a return to a signature look and sound for The Boyz.

Feb. 20, 2023  

THE BOYZ are back with their 8th mini album 'BE AWAKE' featuring the dark title track 'ROAR'.

'ROAR' has been described as "a R&B pop dance genre with signature whistle sound, heavy drums and strong bass sound." From a fan's perspective, this song is a return to a signature look and sound for The Boyz, one that the group took a departure from with their previous title track 'Whisper'.

Watch the 'ROAR' music video:

In addition to 'ROAR', the album features 5 b-side tracks, including 'Awake' which creates a seamless tie-in to 'ROAR', which immediately follows. 'Blah Blah' allows the group to show off their duality, showcasing a lighter, fun track that they do so well. 'Horizon' is a gorgeous ballad that brings the group's vocals to life, with gorgeous, effortless harmonies that are a feast to listen to. 'Savior' and 'Diamond Life' may be two of the catchiest tracks, combining a pop and R&B flavor, a sound that is a bit unique in The Boyz' discography.

K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR' 'BE AWAKE' Tracklist:

1. Awake

2. ROAR

3. Blah Blah

4. Savior

5. 숨 (Horizon)

6. Diamond Life

Listen to the full 'BE AWAKE' album:

Who are THE BOYZ?

The Boyz (더보이즈) is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single "Boy" from their debut EP The First. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

The group found their footing in 2020 after participating in the competition show Road to Kingdom, and ultimately winning, securing a spot in the show's sequal, Kingdom: Legendary War. Their success on the show skyrocketed The Boyz to fame, and they've been breaking records ever since.




Related Stories
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINees KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, Killer Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'
KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'. Listen to the full album, watch the music video, and more!
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April Photo
ENHYPEN, ONEUS, and More Will Headline New K-Pop Festival in Las Vegas This April
An all new K-Pop festival is headed to Vegas, headlined by 4th generation superstar boy group ENHYPEN!
Interview: ONEUS Share Thoughts on Their Career Goals, Music, New Tour, and More! Photo
Interview: ONEUS Share Thoughts on Their Career Goals, Music, New Tour, and More!
K-pop powerhouse performers ONEUS launch their first world tour on January 12, in New York City. Ahead of the tour's first stop, I had the pleasure to sit down with the group's five members - Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, to discuss everything from the tour, their impressive four-year career, and what they still would like to accomplish!
ATEEZ Releases SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS & Title Track HALAZIA Photo
ATEEZ Releases 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' & Title Track 'HALAZIA'
K-pop's pirate kings ATEEZ, have recently released a new EP ‘SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS’ to close out 2022. 

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Stephi serves as Managing Editor for BroadwayWorld, and has been a member of the team for over five years. Among many hats, she curates the daily "Wake Up With BWW" briefing,... (read more about this author)


The Many Faces of Nathan Lane: A Look Back on His Career OnstageThe Many Faces of Nathan Lane: A Look Back on His Career Onstage
February 18, 2023

Nathan Lane returns to Broadway this season in the new play Pictures From Home! Last seen on Broadway in 2019 in Gary: the Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Lane has had an extremely diverse career, spanning over 30 years. Take a walk down memory lane with highlights from The Producers, Guys & Dolls, The Addams Family, Angels in America, and more!
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'
February 13, 2023

KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'. Listen to the full album, watch the music video, and more!
Words From The Wings: Maria-Christina Oliveras of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on Her Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!Words From The Wings: Maria-Christina Oliveras of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY on Her Favorite Backstage Moments, and More!
February 2, 2023

We're chatting with Maria-Christina Oliveras, who is currently playing Church Lady in Between Riverside and Crazy. Oliveras told us all about her pre-show rituals, favorite backstage moments, and more!
Interview: K-Pop Powerhouse Performers ONEUS Talk Music, Reflect On Their Career, and MoreInterview: K-Pop Powerhouse Performers ONEUS Talk Music, Reflect On Their Career, and More
January 12, 2023

K-pop powerhouse performers ONEUS launch their first world tour on January 12, in New York City. Ahead of the tour's first stop, I had the pleasure to sit down with the group's five members - Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, to discuss everything from the tour, their impressive four-year career, and what they still would like to accomplish!
K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA'K-Pop Spotlight: ATEEZ Closes Out 2022 With 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' and Catchy Title Track 'HALAZIA'
January 7, 2023

K-pop's pirate kings ATEEZ, have recently released a new EP ‘SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS’ to close out 2022. 
share