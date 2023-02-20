K-Pop Spotlight: THE BOYZ Return to Their Signature Dark Concept With 'ROAR'

THE BOYZ are back with their 8th mini album 'BE AWAKE' featuring the dark title track 'ROAR'.

'ROAR' has been described as "a R&B pop dance genre with signature whistle sound, heavy drums and strong bass sound." From a fan's perspective, this song is a return to a signature look and sound for The Boyz, one that the group took a departure from with their previous title track 'Whisper'.

Watch the 'ROAR' music video:

In addition to 'ROAR', the album features 5 b-side tracks, including 'Awake' which creates a seamless tie-in to 'ROAR', which immediately follows. 'Blah Blah' allows the group to show off their duality, showcasing a lighter, fun track that they do so well. 'Horizon' is a gorgeous ballad that brings the group's vocals to life, with gorgeous, effortless harmonies that are a feast to listen to. 'Savior' and 'Diamond Life' may be two of the catchiest tracks, combining a pop and R&B flavor, a sound that is a bit unique in The Boyz' discography.

'BE AWAKE' Tracklist:

1. Awake

2. ROAR

3. Blah Blah

4. Savior

5. 숨 (Horizon)

6. Diamond Life

Listen to the full 'BE AWAKE' album:

Who are THE BOYZ?

The Boyz (더보이즈) is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single "Boy" from their debut EP The First. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

The group found their footing in 2020 after participating in the competition show Road to Kingdom, and ultimately winning, securing a spot in the show's sequal, Kingdom: Legendary War. Their success on the show skyrocketed The Boyz to fame, and they've been breaking records ever since.