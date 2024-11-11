ENHYPEN Unveils 'ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-' Repackage Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN return with their dreamy 2nd Studio Repackage Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, out now.

Expanding upon themes from their 2nd studio album released earlier this year in July, the repackage edition, ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- draws listeners into a vivid vision of a romantic and yet oddly spectral daydream. Through a tracklist that comprises of two new tracks—the lead single “No Doubt” and “Daydream”—in addition to 10 tracks from the original studio album, the septet expresses a range of perplexing emotions associated with love in this daydream, in which one growingly becomes certain of their feelings of love in the long hours of the day spent without the other.

Introducing the new release, ENHYPEN said “The new album features a greater depth of emotions and a wider range of musical expression across the music, the music video, and the choreography,” adding that “It’s going to be an album that closes out the big year we had, filled with everything we have.”

The newly unveiled layer of the ‘ROMANCE’ series opens with an urban hip-hop track, “Daydream.” The track sings the heart of a boy who, in the absence of their lover, is pulled into a nightmare of one’s own imaginations and loneliness, but paradoxically falls even deeper in love. What follows is the danceable synth-pop track and lead single “No Doubt,” in which the boy becomes unequivocally sure about their love for the other, even when circumstances do not allow them to spend every second together.

The music video that accompanies the lead single likens the confounding emotions of being in love to the experiences of an office worker with a capacity for delusion. Bound by restrictions of an otherworldly office setting and haunted by their own imagination, the ENHYPEN members venture through the lovesick hours of not being able to see ‘you’ in the cinematic video.

Since their debut, ENHYPEN have solidified their identity by introducing unique concepts–such as surreal, dreamy, and youthful vibes–to express their album narratives. Following the previous chapters of ‘BORDER,’ ‘DIMENSION,’ ‘MANIFESTO,’ and ‘BLOOD,’ ROMANCE : UNTOLD, the first iteration of the ‘ROMANCE’ series released in July unraveled the story of seven boys who vow to protect their love at all costs.

The album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning the band their first top 3 entry on the chart. Album sales for the release surpassed their previous record by 30,000 units, set with their previous EP ORANGE BLOOD released in November 2023. ROMANCE : UNTOLD sold more than 2.3 million copies worldwide in its first week, with 1.8 million copies sold on the first day alone.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE, achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. In just three years, they came to possess three Billboard 200 Top 10 albums—3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (May 2023), and 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD (November 2023)—which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 6, No. 4, and No. 4 respectively. ENHYPEN’s 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD was released in July this year and followed suit, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earning the band their first top 3 entry on the chart. Adding to their growing success on major music charts, ENHYPEN made their momentous U.S. stadium debut on their second world tour ‘FATE’ in 2023. Since their debut, the K-pop powerhouse has solidified their identity by introducing unique concepts–such as surreal, dreamy, and boyish vibes–to express their album narratives. ENHYPEN is set to continue the story of growth through their 2nd Studio Repackage Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-, slated for release on November 11, 2024.

Photo credit: Courtesy of BELIFT LAB

