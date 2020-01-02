BWW Review: BIG FISH at LG Art Center, 'Be the Hero of Your Story'

The subtle scent of daffodils filled the theatre as the audience was welcomed with a beautiful scene that looked like it was straight of a fairytale. The floor of the deck opened slightly to reveal a space filled with bright, vibrant yellow flowers. 'Daffodils' and 'fairytale' are the two keywords that could be used to describe the wonderful and fantastic musical, BIG FISH. The Korean premiere of BIG FISH had its first show on December 4th, 2019 at the LG Art Center.

BIG FISH is based on Daniel Wallace's novel written in 1998, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions and the film (Big Fish) directed by Tim Burton and written by John August. The story is heavily focused on the relationship of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman and his son, Will Bloom. After discovering that his father does not have much time left, Will desperately tries to find the truth behind the stories that his father used to tell him when he was a child. Later to the end of the musical, Will realizes the truth and understands why his father has told him all of those mythical stories. The true charm of the storyline lies in the fact that it shows the love of a father to his son in a way that is not too direct but implies it through several different stories that all eventually connect into one piece.

The Korean production of BIG FISH has some unique points to pay attention to when watching the show. The first being, the detailed masks created to portray the characters of Edward's stories. For instance, the giant, Karl is expressed on a real-life scale, with the actor sitting on a high chair connected to a set of wheels. The head of Karl is a mask witch the actor holds the sides of the chin, making the eyes of Karl blink. Not only that, in the first scene, where the witch is introduced, she is portrayed as an old woman riding a wheelchair with a huge mask, that has grey hair and wrinkled skin. After she takes out one of her eyeballs to see the future of Edward and "The Witch" starts, the mask is removed to reveal the actor who is playing the role of the witch.

Not only for the characters, but the details of the sets were also impressive. Especially the transition from the first scene where Edward is telling the stories to a young Will to the next scene, Will's wedding. The house moves upstage as the woods come down from the ceiling, causing the change of sets within seconds. Not only that, when Will goes to meet Karl, the entrance to the cave looks as if it was ripped from a sketchbook that connects with the first scene. Also for the hospital scenes, the ceiling set design moved downward reducing all the extra space and ensuring the audience to just focus on the story and setting.

BIG FISH is a heartwarming family musical that shows the story of a father who will do anything for his son and wife. Not only that, but the musical also shows how a mother and wife deals with the death of her loving husband and a son who grows and matures on the way, realizing the truth behind his father's stories. With wonderful, bright, vibrant set designs, masks, and costumes, BIG FISH could be easily seen as a wonderful visual musical. However, on top of that, there is an important and heartwarming message, which adds to the reason why BIG FISH is an amazing musical.

The last chapter of Edward's story closes on February 9th, 2020 at LG Art Center. Do not miss the chance to see this beautiful musical. Tickets start at 60,000 KRW and can be purchased at www.globalinterpark.com or the box office offline.

For more information please visit www.globalinterpark.com.





