BLACKPINK Releases 'Shut Down' From Second Album 'Born Pink'
The album sold over one million copies on Hanteo in its first day.
BLACKPINK is back with their latest release 'Shut Down' from their second full album 'Born Pink'. The song is a clapback at haters, boldly stating 'Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby / Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom.'
The album is already breaking records, selling over one million copies on Hanteo in its first day. The quartet is the first K-Pop girl group to reach this achievement and the third group overall, after BTS and Seventeen.
Watch the 'Shut Down' Music Video
'Born Pink' Tracklist
01. Pink Venom
02. Shut Down
03. Typa Girl
04. Yeah Yeah Yeah
05. Hard to Love
06. The Happiest Girl
07. Tally
08. Ready For Love
Listen to 'Born Pink'
Who are BLACKPINK?
BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured "Whistle" and "Boombayah", their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.
What's next for BLACKPINK?
On July 6, 2022, YG Entertainment confirmed that Blackpink would release new music and embark on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group in history later in the year.
On August 8, Blackpink announced 36 tour dates between October 2022 and June 2023 spanning Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania, with additional dates to be added to the tour schedule at a future date.
#BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] NORTH AMERICA- BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) September 15, 2022
LOS ANGELES ADDITIONAL SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT
▶More info: https://t.co/THL38keAqi#블랙핑크 #WORLDTOUR #BORNPINK #NORTH_AMERICA #LOS_ANGELES #ADDITIONAL_SHOW #ANNOUNCEMENT #YG pic.twitter.com/0TNt90U9O6