Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular Photo 4 The Charleston School of The Arts Symphony and Singers Perform a Holiday Spectacular

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Greenville Theatre Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Greenville Theatre

Audiences will be swept away into the eccentric world of Willy Wonka as they follow Charlie Bucket and the other golden ticket winners into his extraordinary chocolate factory. This brand-new Broadway adaptation is based on the classic Roald Dahl book and hit films.

2
MEAN GIRLS Comes to Charleston in 2024 Photo
MEAN GIRLS Comes to Charleston in 2024

The Best of Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center announced today that single tickets for the North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will go on sale Monday, November 20 at 10 AM.

3
Comedy Legend Katt Williams Returns to The North Charleston Coliseum in March 2024 Photo
Comedy Legend Katt Williams Returns to The North Charleston Coliseum in March 2024

Comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams announces THE DARK MATTER TOUR is coming to North Charleston. The highly anticipated tour will make a stop at North Charleston Coliseum on March 29, promising a night of unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.

4
Centre Stage Announces ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 And WONDERFUL CHRISTM Photo
Centre Stage Announces ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 And WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME

Experience the remarkable true story of 'All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914' on the Western Front during World War I. Amidst the chaos and conflict, a profound silence is followed by a heartfelt song, marking the start of an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and fleeting peace. Don't miss this powerful production by Peter Rothstein, running Dec 1-17, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

South Carolina SHOWS
IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN in South Carolina IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina (11/29-12/24)Tracker
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Brooks Center for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
Atwater in South Carolina Atwater
PURE Theatre (10/19-11/18)
The Nutcracker in South Carolina The Nutcracker
Seahawk Cultural Center (11/10-11/19)
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS in South Carolina Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS
South Carolina Children's Theatre (11/17-12/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Koger Center for the Arts (4/23-4/25)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in South Carolina Hamilton (Philip Company)
Koger Center for the Arts (2/27-3/10)
Spiegeltent in South Carolina Spiegeltent
Charleston Gaillard Center (11/18-12/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Carolina Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center (4/26-4/28)
The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963 in South Carolina The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963
South Carolina Children's Theatre (1/19-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You