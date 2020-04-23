VIDEO: Couple Sings For Neighbors in Weekly Performance From Their Driveway

WCBD News has reported on couple Leah Edwards and husband Dimitri Pitta who are entertaining their neighbors by performing concerts while social distancing from their driveway!

Check out the video below!

Leah Edwards shared, "We're practicing, they say they can hear us anyways, so we said why not take it to the driveway and make it a concert. It gets everyone out, checking on each other and get some breath of fresh air and make music."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You