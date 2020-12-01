Trustus Theatre Returns To Live Performance On The Main Stage with MARK RAPP'S JINGLE BELL JAZZ  

Trustus Theatre returns to live performance this December with four unique holiday concerts on the Thigpen Main Stage. Mark Rapp's Jingle Bell Jazz presents The Little Big Band performs a Gatsby Christmas on Thursday, December 10, Tijuana Brass Christmas featuring Dick Goodwin on Friday and Sunday December 11 and 13, and A 'Nawlins Christmas with the Soda City Brass Band and Pete Neighbour on Saturday December 12, 2020.

All shows are at 8:00pm, except Sunday Dec. 13 at 3:00pm. Tickets for all events may be purchased online at www.trustus.org, and new safety guidelines are in place to provide a safe and comfortable concert experience.

Mark Rapp's Jingle Bell Jazz has been a sold-out holiday at Trustus since the first performance in 2014. SC Jazz Ambassador, Mark Rapp, changes the programming every year to provide new jazz explorations of holiday themes and tunes. Featuring some of the finest jazz musicians in South Carolina, Jingle Bell Jazz has provided Columbia with a new holiday tradition at Trustus Theatre.

With new Safety Guidelines in place, Trustus is welcoming a limited audience to the Main Stage as this popular show returns to the Vista. This year, Mark Rapp is turning Jingle Bell Jazz into a series by bringing together some of South Carolina's most celebrated jazz musicians for four unique holiday concerts. Fans can experience The Little Big Band

performing "A Gatsby Christmas," or stroll down Bourbon Street with "A 'Nawlins Christmas" featuring the Soda City Brass Band and Pete Neighbour, or delight in Dick Goodwin and Rapp bringing holiday nostalgia with their "Tijuana Brass Christmas." No matter what show patrons choose, fans can expect great music, top-notch talent, and a safe celebration of the holidays.

Ticketing options include socially distanced seating for parties of 4 or less, or private tables for parties of 4 with a bottle of champagne (or wine). Safety guidelines stipulate that masks are required, mandatory temperature will be administered prior to entry, sanitization stations will be readily available, and the indoor air is being purified by newly installed Global Plasma Solutions systems - an air ionization system that has demonstrated a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. For more info on Trustus' Safety Guidelines, please visit: https://trustus.org/safety-guidelines/

Mark Rapp's Jingle Bell Jazz comes to Trustus Theatre December 10 - 13, 2020. Showtimes are Dec. 10 at 8:00pm, Dec. 11 at 8:00pm, Dec. 12 at 8:00pm, and Dec. 13th at 3:00pm. Box office and bar opens one hour prior to show time, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow for safe seating procedures. Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity, and can be made at www.trustus.org or by calling the Trustus Box Office at (803) 254-9732.

