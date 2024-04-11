HAMILTON, SHUCKED, &JULIET, and More Set For the Peace Center's 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Peace Center has announced its 2024-25 Broadway Season. The 10-show, 14-week season features two of Broadway’s all-time biggest blockbusters, Disney’s THE LION KING and HAMILTON. The other eight shows are completely new touring productions making their first appearance at the Peace Center. The rich blend of box office phenoms, original stories, and spectacular stage productions of smash hit movies packed into the lineup gives people plenty to cheer about.

“The energy this Peace Broadway Season carries is astounding,” said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. “The titles we have curated are among the most popular, creative, and award-winning shows on Broadway today. The convenience of experiencing such exceptional entertainment right here at home is a tremendous value to our community.”

The year-long season opens with a roaring three-week return of perennial favorite THE LION KING then blazes ahead at an indefatigable pace until the final curtain call of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the most Tony Award®-winning show of 2023. Highlights of the complete 2024-2025 Peace Broadway Season follow and an addendum with complete show descriptions is attached.

Disney’s THE LION KING

September 11-29, 2024

The world’s #1 musical.

Winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Musical.

Awe-inspiring visual artistry, unforgettable music by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice, and uniquely theatrical storytelling.

& Juliet

October 15-20, 2024

A hilarious new musical that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told.

Featuring a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

January 14-19, 2025

The untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker, Neil Diamond, became a star.

Set to the catalogue of classics that defined his career like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Sweet Caroline.”

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir.

HAMILTON

February 4-16, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

In addition to its 11 Tony AwardsⓇ, it has won Grammy® and Oliver Awards®, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation for the Kennedy Center Honors.

SHUCKED

March 11-16, 2025

Winner of the Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and nominated for nine Tonys®, including Best Musical.

Corn-fed, corn-bred American musical that satisfies the appetite for great musical theater.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

April 15-27, 2025

Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical.

Brings the revolutionary film to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Back to the Future: The Musical

May 13-18, 2025

Great Scott! Winner of the 2022 Oliver Award® for Best New Musical.

The beloved, cinematic classic adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

June 10-15, 2025

Winner of four Tony Awards® and Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album

Named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.

LIFE OF PI

July 8-13, 2025

An epic story told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft.

Based on the best-selling novel that sold more than 15 million copies.

Winner of three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award® for Best Play.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

August 5-10, 2025

The winner of every BEST MUSICAL Award including the Tony Awards®, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A new musical about growing up and growing old –– in no particular order.