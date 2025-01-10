Trustus Theatre Announces Second Annual Gala: HARLEM NIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trustus Theatre has announced the date for its highly anticipated Second Annual Gala, taking place on February 7, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the South Carolina State Museum. Hosted by the Trustus Theatre Board of Directors, this glamorous evening will celebrate Harlem's iconic Jazz Age, with an unforgettable night of entertainment, art, and culture.

Guests will be transported back in time to the Roaring Twenties, embracing the bold, lively spirit of Harlem's golden era. The event will feature an exciting array of activities, including a dance floor where attendees can enjoy the rhythms of the Jazz Age, catered hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction offering a variety of unique items. A portrait painting station will allow guests to immortalize the evening with custom artwork, while a wine wall offers an interactive experience for wine lovers.

Tickets for the event are available for $100 for standard admission and $180 for couples. VIP access is available to sponsors, which includes exclusive access to additional amenities and privileges throughout the evening.

"We're excited to bring this celebration of the Harlem Renaissance to life, reflecting the spirit of Trustus' next Mainstage musical, Ain't Misbehavin', and supporting Trustus Theatre's mission to provide high-quality performances and arts programming to our community," said Jessica Fichter, Trustus Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. "This event promises to be an enchanting evening of nostalgia, culture, and fundraising, all in support of the arts in Columbia."

For those interested in becoming a sponsor for this signature event, please contact Julia Vaughn, Communications Manager at julia@trustus.org for more information. Standard tickets are available at the Trustus box office and trustus.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 pm and can be reached at 803-254-9732 or by email at boxoffice@trustus.org.

The Trustus Theatre Gala offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an evening of history, music, and community while supporting one of Columbia's beloved cultural institutions. We invite all patrons, art lovers, and community leaders to join us for a night of elegance and celebration.

