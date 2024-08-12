The Charleston Gaillard Center To Present Three Family-Friendly Winter Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced an exciting lineup of three family-friendly programs, including A Very Electric Christmas from Lightwire Theater, The Vanishing Elephant from Cahoots NI, and Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

From enchanting light shows to captivating tales of adventure, these performances promise to create magical memories for the whole family.

A Very Electric Christmas by Lightwire Theater

December 7, 2024, at 1pm

Follow the story of a young bird, named Max and his family, as they begin their journey south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course and ends up at the North Pole, his adventure begins! Dancing toy soldiers, caroling worms, and performing poinsettias light up the stage for this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set to timeless holiday hits, including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey, and Tchaikovsky.

Since bursting to national acclaim after appearing as semi-finalists on “America's Got Talent” and winning the top honors on TRU TV's “Fake Off,” New Orleans-based Lightwire Theater has gone on to enthrall audiences worldwide with their unique combination of skill and grace as told through the technological innovations of moving light characters. People of all ages will be captivated by the dazzling visuals and unique menagerie of characters that magically appear out of the darkness, creating a truly one-of-a-kind, inspired, and exhilarating holiday experience that will be a treasured memory for years to come.

The Vanishing Elephant by Cahoots NI

April 4, 2025, at 6pm

Opu, a young boy in Bengal, dreams of one day becoming an elephant trainer. When he befriends Janu, an Asian Elephant, their friendship is the first step on an adventure so huge, it spans decades and continents. On their separate paths they face many challenges—fearsome encounters, stormy seas, and strange new worlds. Years in the future, Opu, now an old man, hears that world famous magician Harry Houdini will vanish an elephant, live on stage in New York City. Could it really be Janu, Opu's old friend, so far from home? He too must bravely make the long journey into the unknown to find out.

This moving story of friendship, belonging, and one incredible journey from Bengal to the bright lights of Broadway, presented by Cahoots NI from Belfast, Northern Ireland, was named a ‘Critics Pick' in the New York Times, hailing it an “alluring spectacle.”

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

April 13, 2025, at 2pm

Calling all brave heroes! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon…

From the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, this award-winning show is back in the US by popular demand, direct from London's West End.

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, August 16, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

Comments