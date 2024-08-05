TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Announced At North Charleston Performing Arts Center This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The smash hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical kicks off an all-new North American Tour in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. A full tour route is available at TinaOnBroadway.com. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The tour will come to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center September 27 – 29 as part of the Best of Broadway series. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 AM online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

The musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner's contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within.

Tina Turner was a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Originally produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA -The Tina Turner Musical opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London's West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and spurred a two-year national tour. A new touring production, produced in collaboration with Crossroads Live North America will launch in Fall 2024 and continue on a multi-year tour of North America. In Europe, TINA has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. TINA can also be seen currently touring across Australia, having just finished a sell-out season at Theatre Royal Sydney.

TINA – THE Tina Turner Musical has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. The musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy. Her legacy lives on.

TICKET INFORMATION

Reserved seat tickets for TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at www.Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

Comments