Single Tickets For The North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 Season Shows Will Go On Sale Next Week

Single tickets for the North Charleston POPS! 2022-2023 season shows will go on sale Monday, August 22 at 10 AM. The season features something for everyone. The shows are: LaKisha Jones: QUEENS OF ROCK & SOUL on Saturday, September 24; STAR SPANGLED EVENING! on Saturday, November 12; DANCE PARTY! on Saturday, January 28; MAESTRO FAVORITES on Saturday, March 25; and SUPER HEROES! on Saturday, April 29. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Show time for all concerts is 7:30 PM. The season is sponsored by The Boeing Company.

Single show tickets go on sale Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. (Advance Ticket Office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10AM-4PM).

Season ticket packages are still available and start at only $90. In addition to having the same seats for all performances, North Charleston POPS! season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking, priority access to tickets for select Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale and special discounts & offers not available to the general public. For season ticket info, call (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or visit www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com

"Wow, do we have some super fun music for you this season!" said Nick Palmer, North Charleston POPS! Conductor and Music Director. "Audience members will certainly love the amazing singing of LaKisha Jones as she opens our season with a superb program featuring songs by Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston. POPS! favorite Rich Ridenour will be returning in November - this time to the Podium - for a patriotic program loaded with his signature wit and the added talents of the School of the Arts Singers. 2023 opens with Dance Party! which features about every kind of dance music you can imagine, along with guest dancing. March follows with Maestro Favorites...I can't wait for this one... our greatest hits from the POPS! plus my personal favorites. The season will conclude with an exciting program of signature music from Super Heroes, including Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Black Panther, Pirates of the Caribbean, Harry Potter and The Avengers. Let us reserve your seats!"

The North Charleston POPS! made their concert debut on June 26, 2012 at the North Charleston Coliseum to back up legendary musical group Earth, Wind and Fire when they made a stop in the Lowcountry as part of their "Guiding Lights" tour and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the City of North Charleston. Members of the North Charleston POPS! have performed with such national touring Broadway shows as WICKED, MARY POPPINS, CHICAGO, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, THE BOOK OF MORMON and BEAUTIFUL THE Carole King MUSICAL during their engagements at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.