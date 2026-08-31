RUMORS to Open Centre Stage's Season of Icons
Neil Simon's farce blends frantic cover-ups and comic chaos to kick off the new season.
Centre Stage will launch its 2026-2027 Season of Icons with Neil Simon's fast-paced comedy Rumors, running September 17-October 4, 2026. Directed by John Fagan, this razor-sharp farce opens the new season with mistaken identities, escalating misunderstandings, frantic cover-ups, and expertly timed comedy.
Four couples arrive at a posh New York townhouse expecting to celebrate their friends' wedding anniversary. Instead, they discover their host injured, their hostess missing, and no one quite sure what happened. With more guests on the way, the group scrambles to make sense of the situation while keeping anyone else from discovering the truth.
What follows is a brilliantly orchestrated comedy of errors as explanations become lies, lies become even bigger lies, and every attempt to regain control sends the evening further into chaos. Smart, sophisticated, and relentlessly funny, Rumors showcases Neil Simon at his comedic best with sparkling dialogue, impeccable timing, and a house full of characters desperate to stay one step ahead of disaster.
Directed by John Fagan and brought to life by a cast and creative team of local artists, Rumors is a joyful reminder that sometimes the funniest moments happen when absolutely nothing goes according to plan.
Rumors is rated PG-13 for strong language.
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