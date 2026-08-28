TITANIC THE MUSICAL to Open Greenville Theatre's 101st Season Broadway Series

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Greenville Theatre will launch its milestone 101st Season titled 'Sail On' with the five-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece, Titanic the Musical. Running September 11 through September 27, 2026, this production opens the prestigious GT Broadway Series with a grand, ambition, lush story about human connection.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, Titanic the Musical captures the real-life hopes and dreams of the passengers and crew aboard the RMS Titanic's ill-fated maiden voyage. Distinctly different from the 1997 film, this theatrical triumph focuses on the historical figures across all three class levels—from the wealthy titans of industry in First Class to the hopeful immigrants dreaming of a new life in Third Class.

'You will fall in love, laugh, and cry with all of these characters,' says Ahsha Daniels, Director. 'The passengers and crew members all had hopes and dreams for the future which gives this story a timeless quality.' The production also explores the different social classes aboard the ship and how the excitement and eventual tragedy affected them all.

This powerful ensemble production is directed by Ahsha Daniels and features Craig Smith, Andrew Anderson, Celia Blitzer, John Brigham, Dana Russell, and Rod McClendon.

Since 1926, Greenville Theatre has served as the Upstate's oldest and largest locally producing theatre, inspiring generations through performance, education, and community engagement. Greenville Theatre welcomes the community to the beginning of its next century of impact.

Titanic the Musical opens on Friday, September 11, 2026, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are just $45 to see this show live on stage with military and Senior discounts available. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 with valid student identification.

SHOW DATES & TIMES

Friday, September 11 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 13 at 3:00 pm

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm

Friday, September 18 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 20 at 3:00 pm

Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 pm

Friday, September 25 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 pm

Photo Credit: Will Crooks

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.



Photo Credit: Will Crooks

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